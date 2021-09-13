Exclusive

‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna & Garcelle Beauvais ‘Went At Each Other Hard’ At The Reunion

BRAVO
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:10 -- Pictured: (l-r) Garcelle Beauvais, Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave -- (Photo by: John Tsiavis/Bravo)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Kyle Richards -- (Photo by: John Tsiavis/Bravo)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Erika Girardi -- (Photo by: John Tsiavis/Bravo)
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Denise Richards -- (Photo by: John Tsiavis/Bravo) View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
and

Exciting new details about the ‘RHOBH’ reunion are finally surfacing. Find out who fought the most and how much Erika Jayne really answered about her legal woes.

It sounds like Erika Jayne won’t be the only one bringing the drama to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. After the cast filmed the highly-anticipated special on Friday, Sept. 10, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned that Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais “went at it” and there was “a lot of fighting and yelling” between them.

“Rinna and Garcelle went at it and they went at each other hard,” our insider revealed. “[Lisa and Garcelle’s fight was one of] the most dramatic moments of the reunion. There was a lot of fighting and yelling that’s been brewing between them all season and it came out.”

Lisa Rinna & Garcelle Beauvais (BRAVO)

So what exactly did they fight about? Well, according to our insider, Lisa still believes Garcelle told the ladies about Tom calling Erika on purpose, to get a reaction out of Erika. Even though Garcelle had previously denied doing such a thing, Lisa hasn’t let it go — and Lisa doubled down on her theory at the reunion.

Related Gallery

‘Real Housewives’ Stars In Bikinis -- See Photos Of Luann de Lesseps & More

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga looks amazing in a bright blue bikini as she hots the beach with husband Joe Gorga and family in Miami. 17 Feb 2021 Pictured: Melissa Gorga; Joe Gorga. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA733933_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Real Housewives of Orange County are seen at the pool in Miami Beach. Superfit Tamra Judge was joined by fellow cast mates Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter for some fun in the sun on Wednesday. The trio were filming scenes for the upcoming season of their hit Bravo reality show and joined by an unknown pal in a yellow dress. Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson (not pictured) were also with the party. Pictured: Tamra Judge Ref: SPL5085143 010519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: RM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen soaks up the sun in Miami, Florida. Pictured: Larsa Pippen Ref: SPL1531520 010717 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

But that’s not all that we’re hearing. We’ve also learned that “Andy went hard on Erika. [Things] got heated between them a couple of times, but [Erika] held her own and answered everything she could answer. She felt good about how she handled herself and [remained] strong.”

Also, while hosting SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Sept. 13, Andy Cohen himself revealed whether Erika’s legal drama would be the central topic of the likely three-part special. “Well, the drama kept coming up because there were tentacles of the drama that involved, you know, all the ladies,” Andy, 53, said. “I will say, we did a big chunk of her marital drama [with estranged husband Tom Girardi] earlier in the day. And then, I would say the last 90 minutes was a very spirited conversation about the case and what’s going on.”

When he was asked whether Erika would admit to anything surrounding her legal woes, Andy said, “She answers everything.”

“I think that I asked her everything. I mean, the viewers had amazing questions and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling,” he continued. “I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising. And we did, we spoke about everything. I mean, name a topic and I’ll tell you if it was discussed.”

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.

 