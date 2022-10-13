Olivia Wilde Wears Nipple Pastie As She Rocks Revealing One-Sleeved Dress For ‘Elle’

Olivia Wilde always looks stunning no matter what the occasion is but her latest cover of ELLE’s 2022 Women in Hollywood November issue, may just be her sexiest look to date. The 38-year-old rocked a one-shoulder top that was cut out on the side revealing her bare breast which was covered with a gold nipple pastie.

On the cover, Olivia wore a long-sleeve black Gucci top that was covered in crystals. One side of the top dipped down low, revealing her bare breast which was covered with a tiny, heart-shaped gold pastie. She tucked her top into a high-waisted black leather Gucci mini skirt with a lace hem dotted with rhinestones.

As for her glam, Olivia had her light brown highlighted hair down in loose waves while she wore minimal makeup, showing off her stunning face. She topped her look off with a Cartier ring and a thin black choker necklace.

Throughout the shoot, Olivia looked sexier than ever in a slew of outfits and another one of our favorites was her tiny black Celine by Hedi Slimane bra top. The spaghetti strap V-neck bra had a gold clasp in the center and she put her toned abs and tiny waist on display. She styled the bra with a blue and red jacket and high-waisted light-wash jeans, both by the same designer.

In another stunning photo, Olivia wore a skintight silver sequin Michael Kors Collection mini dress with one long sleeve. She styled the mini with a pair of Adidas x Gucci low-top sneakers. Another sequin look we loved was her silver sequin Prada dress with a white tank dress underneath. She styled the sparkly mini with a pair of star-shaped sunglasses and the same sneakers.

For Olivia’s final look, the actress and director went braless underneath a bright red, baggy Balenciaga / adidas tracksuit with matching red Balenciaga / adidas pantashoes and her own green baseball cap from Sweet Pickle Books.