Maitland Ward Dishes On Which ‘Boy Meets World’ Stars Reached Out To Her Amidst Career In Porn

Maitland Ward, 45, appeared on the Oct. 9 episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast with Lauryn and Michael Bosstick to talk about her time on Boy Meets World and her new porn career. She even opened up about which of her former costars reached out to her amidst her new career in the adult entertainment industry. “Trina [McGee] … supported me in the beginning,” Maitland said of the actress who played Angela Moore on the show. And when she spoke of Will Freidle, 46, who played Eric Mathews, she said that he is supportive. “[He] says he supports me, but won’t watch anything that I do,” the red hair bombshell said.



The hit Disney series co-creator Michael Jacobs also reached out, according to the 45-year-old who previously played the character Rachel McGuire. “But the rest, I have not heard from them,” she added. “I haven’t heard like, ‘Oh, you’re terrible.'” Maitland went on to address the fact that she was the only original cast member not to be on the new Disney show, Girl Meets World. “But I kind of felt like I was just gone from them—like, we don’t want anything to do with you anymore. Especially, it was with the Girl Meets World thing. I was the only cast member not to be on the show. And I wasn’t even doing porn at that time. I was just doing my cosplay and getting red carpet-pictures and doing that,” the White Chicks actress said.

Her new podcast interview comes about a month after Maitland published her first memoir, Rated X, which was released on Sept. 6. Two days after the book’s release, the porn star took to Instagram to share her gratitude for her fans. “Truly an amazing week!! I can’t put everything in one post! But my heart is filled with so much gratitude and appreciation for how well my book launch has been going!”, she captioned the photo.

Maitland’s debut memoir takes a look at her career from her early days of The Bold and the Beautiful to her time on Boy Meets World. In addition it is described as a “provocative look at a former Disney princess who found her fairy tale in porn”, according to the publisher’s website. Since then, the controversial celebrity has been busy promoting the book all over her social media. She even shared a photo wearing a revealing lingerie ensemble while she held her memoir on Sept. 22. Maitland captioned the post, “To all my fans in the UK / Europe 🇬🇧!!! My bestselling memoir RATED X is coming to your bookstores on Oct. 13th.”

The Long Beach native is married to Terry Baxter, who is very supportive of her provocative career. “[My husband] really was the one that came and, out of the blue to me, he said, ‘I see this in you. You really need to try this. You really wanna live out these fantasies,’” Maitland told Page Six on Sept. 16. “I think it makes our relationship stronger,” she concluded.