Lauren Luyendyk Reveals Arie Taught Himself How To Do An ‘Elsa Braid’ In Daughter Alessi’s, 3, Hair: He’s ‘Better Than Me’

Arie Luyendyk is the ultimate girl dad! His wife, Lauren, revealed to HollywoodLife that the former Bachelor is a pro when it comes to braiding their 3-year-old’s hair like Elsa!

By:
October 12, 2022 3:30PM EDT
View gallery
The Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his fiancee Lauren Burnham at 'Good Morning America' in New York City.Pictured: Arie Luyendyk Jr.,Lauren Burnham,Arie Luyendyk Jr.Lauren BurnhamRef: SPL1663041 070318 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Arie Luyendyk Jr, Lauren Burnham. Arie Luyendyk Jr., and fiancee Lauren Burnham sit on the podium after Luyendyk won the Super Truck Series auto race, in DetroitIndyCar Auto Racing, Detroit, USA - 03 Jun 2018
Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren Burnham 'The View' tv show, New York, USA - 23 May 2018
Image Credit: @tannerblackburn_

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk’s lives have been filled with Barbies, bath times, diapers and beyond the last three years since welcoming their daughter Alessi in 2019, and then their twins in 2021. “It’s been overwhelming!” Lauren admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “We were very, very excited to have the twins when we found out. But I don’t think we really knew what we were in for.” She added that the couple are in “a good place” now that twins Senna and Lux have hit the one year mark, saying they “have a good handle on things.” “The kids are all starting to have little friendships and it’s just really fun to see them interact together,” she gushed. 

Lauren Luyendyk x Cupshe Exclusive Holiday Collection. (@tannerblackburn_)

Arie and Lauren welcome their first daughter, Alessi Ren, in 2019, and the mother of three said that their spunky little girl has her mom’s sense of style. “She’s super into accessorizing these days, like glasses, the shoes, the skirts, she’s all about it,” Lauren gushed. “She even already has Arie doing her hair, she’s like, ‘Daddy, I want an Elsa braid today!’” The former salesperson revealed that her husband “taught himself braiding on Barbie’s hair” while playing with their daughter, much to her surprise. 

Lauren & her daughter Alessi for Cupshe. (@tannerblackburn_)

“While Alessi Is making him play Barbies with her, he’s practicing braiding their hair! So he’s really good at it. He might even be better than me, actually!” Lauren laughed. The Bachelor star went on to tease her upcoming Mommy & Me holiday collection in partnership with Cupshe, with styles that she can’t wait to match with Alessi. “I just wanted it to be fun,” she said of designing the Mommy & Me styles. “I wanted it to be something that Alessi will enjoy wearing that we can pair with cute accessories or skirts that she wants to put on.”

Lauren wears her Cupshe holiday collection. (Courtesy of Cupshe)

In addition to a few Mommy & Me items, Lauren’s Cuphe collection also features everyday wear and party attire perfect for the holiday season. “I love dressing up. I love the holidays, it was a great fit for me to partner with Cupshe for their first ever holiday dress collection,” she revealed. “For holiday, I’m thinking we’re going to get a lot more jewel tones, like the emerald green dress in the collection. There’s also a beautiful pink dress, a satin romper in red and a sweater dress in red, so I think we will see a lot more of that.”

More From Our Partners

ad