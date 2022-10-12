Lauren Luyendyk Reveals Arie Taught Himself How To Do An ‘Elsa Braid’ In Daughter Alessi’s, 3, Hair: He’s ‘Better Than Me’

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk’s lives have been filled with Barbies, bath times, diapers and beyond the last three years since welcoming their daughter Alessi in 2019, and then their twins in 2021. “It’s been overwhelming!” Lauren admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “We were very, very excited to have the twins when we found out. But I don’t think we really knew what we were in for.” She added that the couple are in “a good place” now that twins Senna and Lux have hit the one year mark, saying they “have a good handle on things.” “The kids are all starting to have little friendships and it’s just really fun to see them interact together,” she gushed.

Arie and Lauren welcome their first daughter, Alessi Ren, in 2019, and the mother of three said that their spunky little girl has her mom’s sense of style. “She’s super into accessorizing these days, like glasses, the shoes, the skirts, she’s all about it,” Lauren gushed. “She even already has Arie doing her hair, she’s like, ‘Daddy, I want an Elsa braid today!’” The former salesperson revealed that her husband “taught himself braiding on Barbie’s hair” while playing with their daughter, much to her surprise.

“While Alessi Is making him play Barbies with her, he’s practicing braiding their hair! So he’s really good at it. He might even be better than me, actually!” Lauren laughed. The Bachelor star went on to tease her upcoming Mommy & Me holiday collection in partnership with Cupshe, with styles that she can’t wait to match with Alessi. “I just wanted it to be fun,” she said of designing the Mommy & Me styles. “I wanted it to be something that Alessi will enjoy wearing that we can pair with cute accessories or skirts that she wants to put on.”

In addition to a few Mommy & Me items, Lauren’s Cuphe collection also features everyday wear and party attire perfect for the holiday season. “I love dressing up. I love the holidays, it was a great fit for me to partner with Cupshe for their first ever holiday dress collection,” she revealed. “For holiday, I’m thinking we’re going to get a lot more jewel tones, like the emerald green dress in the collection. There’s also a beautiful pink dress, a satin romper in red and a sweater dress in red, so I think we will see a lot more of that.”