Carly Pearce Stuns In Lavender Lace Mini Dress As Honoree At CMT Artists Of The Year

Carly Pearce was one of five people who was honored at the CMT Artists of the Year event on Oct. 12. The country singer, who was the only female honoree this year, hit the red carpet ahead of the event in Nashville. She looked absolutely stunning for the appearance, wearing a lavender lace mini dress with a pretty scalloped edge and hot pink stiletto heels with a single strap! Carly‘s red-carpet look was complete with her brunette hair styled in long, loose mermaid waves around her face. Her glam look was also to die for, as she rocked understated neutral shades of makeup for the event. To accessorize, Carly wore dangling statement earrings, and she finished the look with rings on each hand and a lovely natural white manicure.

The past 12 months have been incredible for Carly, who released her album 29: Written In Stone in 2021. The album produced the No. 1 song “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” which featured Ashley McBryde. In 2022, Carly also took home two ACM Awards, and is nominated for five awards at the upcoming CMA Awards. In 2021, she won for Female Vocalist of the Year at the CMAs, and she’s hoping to defend that title.

Carly’s fellow honorees at the CMT Artists of the Year event are Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, Cody Johnson and Luke Combs. Carly, Cody and Walker are all first-time honorees, while Kane and Luke have both achieved the honor twice in the past. Meanwhile, Alan Jackson is being recognized as the Artist of a Lifetime, while Lainey Wilson is named Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

“The last year of my life has been something out of a country music fairytale,” Carly wrote on Instagram after she was confirmed for the CMT special. “All of the dreams I’ve had since I was a little girl have made their way to my reality. Thank you CMT for naming me one of their Artists of the Year. What a year it’s been for a girl who always wanted to sing country music.”

In addition to being honored at the event, Carly will also take the stage to perform. Aside from the honorees, other confirmed attendees include Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Ciara and more. These stars will appear as performers and/or presenters throughout the evening. CMT Artists of the Year will air from 9:00 until 10:30 ET on CMT on Friday, Oct. 14.