Chris Hemsworth Lets A Snake Wrap Itself Around His Neck In Terrifying New Video

Thor star Chris Hemsworth, 39, let a snake wrap itself around his next in a shocking new video on his Instagram! The brave actor captioned the Oct. 11 post, “Found the next @ufc lightweight champ,” along with a snake emoji. During the clip, Chris was seen taking deep breaths and seemingly grimacing in pain. But somehow the Australian native was still able to chuckle through the experience while a woman off-camera asked him, “are you all right?”

Some of his 56 million fans quickly took to the comments section of the video to say that the snake was his onscreen brother, Loki, in disguise. In the Marvel Universe, Loki and Thor are brothers who are gifted with mystical powers. “It’s just your bother Loki,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “Loki at it again.”

And it seems that Chris has been putting his body through many tough challenges in recent weeks, as he prepares for the premiere of his Disney+ series, Limitless With Chris Hemsworth. The upcoming original series will see the 6’3″ actor “explore the boundaries of human potential”, according to his Instagram post of the trailer. “The best way to live a longer and healthier life is apparently to risk it many times for the purpose of entertainment,” he wrote.

For the new show, he will endure a total of six difficult feats from navigating the Outback of Australia using only his mind to abstaining from food for four days. “It’s just a lot more difficult than I thought it was going to be,” Chris said in the trailer. But ultimately, he shared that his motive for enduring such challenges was to “unlock the secrets of living a longer, healthier life.” All this could explain why the Hollywood heartthrob allowed a scary snake to make a cozy home of Chris’s neck!

When Chris is not busy playing with snakes and battling bad guys with a hammer, he is raising his three kids with his wife, Elsa Pataky, 46. Their family consists of India Rose, 10, and twins, Tristan and Sasha, 8. Elsa and Chris have been married for over a decade, as the cute couple tied the knot in 2010.