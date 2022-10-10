Suzanne Somers, 75, Poses With Lookalike Granddaughters Camelia, 26, & Violet, 23, In Cute Photo

Suzanne Somers, 75, looks like her granddaughters’ older sister in a photo she shared on Instagram this week, which can be seen below. The Three’s Company star stood on a balcony that overlooked Los Angeles with her gorgeous granddaughters, Camelia Somers, 27, and Violet Somers, 24, and she was simply beaming. Suzanne donned a white ensemble composed of athletic shorts and a jacket paired with orange sneakers. Her iconic blonde hair was cut short with bangs, and her bright blue eyes lit up the photo.

Camelia, pictured on the left, wore a matching orange athleisurewear set, while Violet, pictured on the right, donned a hot pink set. Camelia and Violet are both the daughters of Suzanne’s only child, 56-year-old Bruce Somers Jr. Bruce is the son that Suzanne shares with her former husband, Bruce Somers, who she was married to between 1965 and 1968.

Suzanne and her granddaughters are seemingly close, as the star shared a birthday post for Camelia exactly a week ago. “Oh how I love this girl! Happy Birthday sweet @cameliasomers. You make my heart sing,” she captioned a photo of her eldest grandkid, who looks just like her, sitting next to her. While Camelia isn’t super active on Instagram, she shared a photo of her and her actress grandmother twinning in daisy dukes last year. “Didn’t expect to twin with my grandma when I threw on these shorts this morning,” she wrote alongside the photo. “SHE’S HOT!!!!”

It’s no surprise that Suzanne looks as good as she does, as she has promoted healthy, clean beauty and health products for years, which are all available through her Suzanne Organics brand. Plus, in Jan. 2020, she revealed the exact skincare routine she uses while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I put on liquid oxygen, ageless serum, glutathione serum, and CoQ10 moisturizer,” she said. She also attributed a healthy sex life to her glowing skin complexion.

The Nothing Personal star opened up about how she takes care of her overall health while chatting with Prevention in Jan. 2020 and said it’s all about staying in tune with her body. “Every year, I get lab testing done to show my hormone levels. I take supplements and vitamins determined by my deficiencies, and aim to keep everything in perfect balance,” she explained.

“Pay attention to the language of your body. The body talks all the time, and we rarely listen,” she also suggested. “My big message to aging women is, it’s not over. We women are so incredible.”