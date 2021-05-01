Suzanne Somers, 74, Rocks Daisy Dukes Alongside Lookalike Granddaughter Camelia, 25

Suzanne Somers declared that she’s a ‘different kind of grandmother’ as she had a ‘twinning’ moment in daisy dukes with her granddaughter, Camelia.

“Who wears short shorts?” Suzanne Somers does, at 74 years old — proving there’s no age limit to fashion. The gorgeous Three’s Company star threw on a pair of daisy dukes to twin with her 25-year-old granddaughter, Camelia Somers, who was also rocking a pair of short shorts. “Who wears short shorts? Twinning with my granddaughter @cameliasomers!,” the actress captioned an Instagram photo of their matching moment that happened in Palm Springs, California.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Suzanne in short shorts. “I have always told the kids, ‘I’m a different kind of grandmother!’,” Suzanne cheekily captioned the cute post shared on April 29. Regardless, Camelia was still surprised to see her grandma rocking short shorts with her. The Bold and the Beautiful star shared the same photo on Instagram and teased, “Didn’t expect to twin with my grandma when I threw on these shorts this morning.” Camelia also wrote what we were all thinking about her grandma: “SHE’S HOT!!!!”

The iconic grandma-granddaughter duo also coordinated in outfit details. They rocked matching black belts with silver buckles, contrasting black and white tops, and fuzzy footwear (Suzanne had on a pair of fur-lined brown boots, while Camelia wore furry slides from Matisse Footwear).

But Suzanne and Camelia were not only twinning because of their outfit details. With their blonde hair and winning smiles, the grandma and granddaughter actually do look like twins!

Like Suzanne said, she is a “different kind of grandmother” — the cool kind. The Step By Step actress is young at heart, as evidenced by her passionate love life. While chatting on a March episode of Heather Dubrow’s World podcast, Suzanne revealed she had sex three times that day with her husband of nearly 45 years, Alan Hamel, who is 84 years old.

Suzanne Somers with her three granddaughters: Camelia, Daisy and Violet. [Instagram/@cameliasomers]

“God, our relationship has always been amazing. But now that our kids are raised and it’s just me and Al, and we paid for the tuition, we paid for the weddings and helped them get their start – now it’s just us. Man, are we having fun,” Suzanne told The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Heather Dubrow.