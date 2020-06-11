Suzanne Somers, 73, Bonds With Look-Alike Granddaughter, 22, While Testing Out Hair Products

Suzanne Somers and her 22-year-old granddaughter, Violet, showed off their ‘nice shiny healthy hair’ in a brand new video on Instagram, featuring the pair bonding over Suzanne’s haircare products!

Suzanne Somers enjoyed some quality family time while marketing her organic haircare line in an Instagram video shared with her fans on June 10. In the 52-minute post, Suzanne began by answering prying fans’ biggest question for the author. “Do I wear wigs? Because my hair is always so perfect,” Suzanne shared with viewers, before revealing by brushing her hair with a comb, “No; I do not wear wigs, I just wanted to show you what it was like to comb…a wig doesn’t do that!”

Before long, the ageless beauty, 73, was joined by her husband, Alan Hamel, who proceeded to test out some of Suzanne’s haircare products! “He needs the styling gel, too,” Suzanne’s daughter-in-law, Caroline Somers, said behind the camera, as Alan chose to use the paste and “true Brazilian” to style his hairdo! But Alan and Caroline weren’t the only special guests to take part in Suzanne’s video.

At roughly the five-minute mark, the health guru‘s 22-year-old granddaughter, Violet, strode into the room wearing a beautiful cream-colored flowing dress. Suzanne absolutely lit up when she saw Violet, saying, “hi beautiful!” After admiring her grandfather’s styled locks, Caroline commented on her own daughter’s dark tresses! “Someone has some nice, shiny, healthy hair today!” Violet ran her hand through her flowing black hair while Suzanne admired it.

A girl after her grandmother’s heart, Violet revealed that she even uses her grandmother’s products! “I like the shampoo and conditioner,” Violet shared with her mom. “Sometimes a little bit of gloss,” she added while checking out the products with her adoring grandmother. “Look at that shine on Violet’s hair,” Caroline went on, and Suzanne couldn’t help but agree, calling her granddaughter’s flowing head of hair, “beautiful! It’s hard to mess with perfection.”

Along with Violet, Suzanne has two other granddaughters, Camila, 24, and Daisy Hamel-Buffa. Prior to Alan, Suzanne was married to Bruce Somers, from 1965-1968, exchanging “I dos” when she was merely 19 years old. They had one son, Bruce Jr., 54, who went on to marry Caroline and have three daughters, all of whom Suzanne clearly dotes on!