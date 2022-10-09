Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Take Emme To Funeral For Close Friend Alongside Kim Kardashian

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were among many stars who attended the somber event for the millionaire businessman, who passed away of a pulmonary embolism in Sept.

By:
October 9, 2022 11:00AM EDT
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez; Ben Affleck.
Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck spotted shopping in Milan.
Image Credit: MEGA/BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, dressed in all black outfits while attending the funeral of their friend, JR Ridinger with Jennifer’s child, Emme, 13, in Miami, FL on Saturday night. The lovebirds held hands as they attended the event for the late 63-year-old millionaire businessman, who died of a pulmonary embolism aboard his yacht off the coast of Croatia in Sept. Jennifer wore a long sleeveless dress with matching open-toe heels and Ben wore a classic suit and tie with black shoes.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the funeral. (MEGA/BACKGRID)

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer had her long hair down and carried a black purse as she accessorized her look with a necklace and earrings. The actor showed off a beard and had his other hand in his pocket some of the time. Emme wore a black jacket and pants with Dr. Martens shoes. They all hung out around other celebrities who knew JR and attended the memorial, including Kim Kardashian and Alicia Keys.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian at the funeral. (MEGA/BACKGRID)

Kim wore a long black long-sleeved fitted dress and had her blonde hair up in a bun. She also added sunglasses and earrings and carried a silver purse as she kept her head down while passing by cameras. Alicia, who was accompanied by her husband Swizz Beatz, wore a black crop top under a pink jacket, black leggings, and pink heels, and had her hair pulled back as she accessorized with silver hoop earrings. Swizz donned an all black outfit that included a long-sleeved top and pants.

Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys at the funeral. (MEGA/BACKGRID)

Other stars spotted at the funeral, included Larsa Pippen, who wore a black and white patterned mini dress and heels and Jamie Foxx, who wore a black and white patterned button-down top and black pants. The popular faces came out to show love for JR after he affected their lives in one way or another. He and his wife, Loren, co-founded Market America, a multimillion dollar marketing company that sponsored many music and sporting events over the years. Loren took to Facebook less than a week ago to update her followers on how she was doing with the sudden loss.

“I don’t feel better. I am not myself. It has been only 4 weeks and the suffering just really started,” she wrote. “But I am doing the best I can each day. I am I grief therapy a few days a week. I am doing all I can to get better as some people call it- it’s not because they mean harm – it’s because they have no knowledge. That’s all So good advice for those. It’s best to just say – I am thinking about you and praying for you. That’s the easiest way.”

