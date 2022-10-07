Sharna Burgess Officially Becomes A U.S. Citizen 12 Years After Moving From Australia

The 'DWTS' alum got 'emotional' during her naturalization ceremony. In her Instagram, she explained why becoming a citizen 'felt so important' to her.

By:
October 7, 2022 3:08PM EDT
Sharna Burgess
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were spotted out on a date night Tuesday, but it wasn't at the most likely location. The pair were seen arriving at the Grand Opening of "Sugar Taco" in Sherman Oaks, which is co-owned by his ex, Australian Model, Tina Louise. The amicable exes were seen greeting each other , outside, before Tina gave both of them a tour of the colorful Vegan Mexican restaurant. Brian and Sharna dined together for 30 minutes, grabbing drinks and vegan tacos while chatting happily with friends. As they left, they both stopped to give Tina a big hug. Everyone seemed in great spirits throughout the evening, including Brian who has still been dealing with his ongoing divorce with Megan Fox. She is said to be hoping to move on quickly from the past, but rumors are that Brian has been making the process more difficult than it needs to be, delaying her from moving forward with her steamy new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly Pictured: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: A Very Pregnant Sharna Burgess Was All Smiles As She Showed Off Her Baby Bump In A Stylish Maternity Top While Out Grocery Shopping With Boyfriend Brian Austin Green At Erewhon in Calabasas, CA. 28 Apr 2022 Pictured: A Very Pregnant Sharna Burgess Was All Smiles As She Showed Off Her Baby Bump In A Stylish Maternity Top While Out Grocery Shopping With Boyfriend Brian Austin Green At Erewhon in Calabasas, CA. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA852160_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Brian Austin Green from 90210 looks ready as he and his partner and girlfriend Sharna Burgess head into the dance studio on Friday. 08 Oct 2021 Pictured: Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA794779_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Someplace to call home. Sharna Burgess, 37, is now a citizen of the U.S.A. The Dancing With The Stars alum announced the happy news with an Instagram video on Friday, Oct. 7, telling her 981k followers how “important” it was for her to become a citizen after calling the U.S. her home for almost 12 years.

She really looked like an All-American girl in the video, wearing blue jeans and a black tank top to take her oath. As the Aussie native raised her hand and recited her pledge, Whitney Houston‘s 1991 Super Bowl rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” played in the background.

“Today something really amazing happened,” Sharna wrote, adding a smiley face. “I had no idea that this would feel emotional for me.”

The dancing pro — who has been with Brian Austin Green since late 2020 — talked about the milestones she’d achieved in the past 12 years in the states. “My son was born here, my life and love and career.. all here,” she said.

Becoming a citizen was the culmination of it all. For Sharna, this “last step of becoming a citizen and finally having the same rights as all Americans felt so important.”

The ballroom dance expert told followers how it took her time to put her roots down. Something of a nomad, Sharna said, “Maybe it’s because I’ve lived outside of Australia since I was 18, so much of that was out of a suitcase and from one country to another. At one point my belongings were just in garbage bags since it was easier to move. I’ve never even had to vote anywhere before.”

Sharna Burgess
Sharna Burgess is a citizen of the U.S.A. after living in the country for 12 years. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

“I think I always felt a bit like a Gypsy searching for belonging,” she went on. “Afraid of staying in one place and also craving the security of it. But then, America slowly became my permanent home.”

Over time, things settled into place for the dancer, who welcomed son Zane in Jun. 2022. “Eventually, I found my tribe here,” she said. “I bought a home here, I fell in love here, I birthed my son here.”

“Now, this final step is the period at the end I never knew I was needing so much. This very long chapter of finding belonging has finally come to a close. I, Sharna Burgess, am a citizen of The United States of America, and I belong here.”

Back in August, Sharna announced she wouldn’t be returning to Dancing With The Stars next season. Explaining her decision, the new mom said, “I was not ready to spend, at minimum, 10 hours a day away from Zane.”

More From Our Partners

ad