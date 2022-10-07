Sharna Burgess Officially Becomes A U.S. Citizen 12 Years After Moving From Australia

Someplace to call home. Sharna Burgess, 37, is now a citizen of the U.S.A. The Dancing With The Stars alum announced the happy news with an Instagram video on Friday, Oct. 7, telling her 981k followers how “important” it was for her to become a citizen after calling the U.S. her home for almost 12 years.

She really looked like an All-American girl in the video, wearing blue jeans and a black tank top to take her oath. As the Aussie native raised her hand and recited her pledge, Whitney Houston‘s 1991 Super Bowl rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” played in the background.

“Today something really amazing happened,” Sharna wrote, adding a smiley face. “I had no idea that this would feel emotional for me.”

The dancing pro — who has been with Brian Austin Green since late 2020 — talked about the milestones she’d achieved in the past 12 years in the states. “My son was born here, my life and love and career.. all here,” she said.

Becoming a citizen was the culmination of it all. For Sharna, this “last step of becoming a citizen and finally having the same rights as all Americans felt so important.”

The ballroom dance expert told followers how it took her time to put her roots down. Something of a nomad, Sharna said, “Maybe it’s because I’ve lived outside of Australia since I was 18, so much of that was out of a suitcase and from one country to another. At one point my belongings were just in garbage bags since it was easier to move. I’ve never even had to vote anywhere before.”

“I think I always felt a bit like a Gypsy searching for belonging,” she went on. “Afraid of staying in one place and also craving the security of it. But then, America slowly became my permanent home.”

Over time, things settled into place for the dancer, who welcomed son Zane in Jun. 2022. “Eventually, I found my tribe here,” she said. “I bought a home here, I fell in love here, I birthed my son here.”

“Now, this final step is the period at the end I never knew I was needing so much. This very long chapter of finding belonging has finally come to a close. I, Sharna Burgess, am a citizen of The United States of America, and I belong here.”

Back in August, Sharna announced she wouldn’t be returning to Dancing With The Stars next season. Explaining her decision, the new mom said, “I was not ready to spend, at minimum, 10 hours a day away from Zane.”