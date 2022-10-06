‘The Surreal Life’ Returns After 16 Years: See Tamar Braxton, Stormy Daniels & More In 1st Trailer

The Surreal Life is returning to VH1 after 16 years with an explosive new cast. Eight celebrities including Tamar Braxton, Dennis Rodman, and Stormy Daniels will live under one roof for an epic social experiment. The first trailer was released October 5 and teases what we can expect from the dynamics between this season’s cast, which also includes August Alsina, Frankie Muniz, CJ Perry, Manny MUA, and Kim Coles.

In the trailer, the “unfiltered” celebs introduce themselves and get to know each other. “People will just know me as the girl that f*cked Trump,” Stormy tells her housemates. Dennis reveals to the other celebs that one of his NBA teammates once slept with his wife before a game.

Dennis also takes his clothes off and goes fully nude around the house, which doesn’t go unnoticed by the other celebrities. “We all see Dennis Rodman’s dong,” Frankie hilariously says in a confessional.

The new season of The Surreal Life kicks off Oct. 24 on VH1. That’s almost 20 years after the show premiered in January 2003, with a cast including MC Hammer, Corey Feldman, Vince Neil, and Brande Roderick. The show ran for a total of six seasons before it went off the air in 2006. The celebs featured on the final season prior to the reboot included Alexis Arquette, Steve Harwell, Sherman Hemsley, and Andrea Lowell.

The reboot of the hit reality show was officially announced in July 2021. “The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television,” MTV Entertainment Group’s president of Content and Chief Creative Officer Nina L. Diaz said in a statement. “We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.”