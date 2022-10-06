‘Waka & Tammy’ Finale Exclusive: Tammy Breaks Her Silence About Divorcing Waka

Tammy Rivera goes on a trip to New Orleans with her girls in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 6 episode of the Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka finale. Divorce comes up and all eyes are on Tammy.

“It was a joke. It was all in fun. But who knows?” Tammy says about what she recently said publicly about splitting from Waka Flocka Flame. “I mean, who knows? I might be getting a divorce.”

Tammy admits that she doesn’t know “why everyone was so kind of taken back” by her talking about divorcing Waka. “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh my god, you said it.’ I guess because I never said it before, but I mean, it’s the realization of what’s to come. I don’t know how everyone else is adjusting, but this time is for me. It’s the time where I’m putting myself first finally,” she continued.

Tammy’s friend initially thought Tammy would “be more private” about her relationship status with Waka, but this just makes her think “the separation is final.” While Tammy’s friend doesn’t think reconciliation is totally out of the question, she says she’d rather for them to “be happy apart than unhappy together.”

Tammy confirmed in March 2022 on Instagram Live that she and Waka had broken up after 8 years together. “Y’all not gon’ Waka me to death with those damn questions, talking ’bout Waka and all that stuff,” Tammy said. “I said the man fine, him and Charlie good, we good, we are not together and that’s cool. We’re good. We’re in good spaces.”

The synopsis for the October 6 episode reads: “Tammy takes the girls to New Orleans. Waka and Tammy call it quits. Charlie finds her calling.”

This season of Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka featured the former couple going their separate ways as they try to build a new and happy life without each other. Meanwhile, their daughter Charlie put on a brave face as she had to embrace all of these major life changes. The Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka finale airs October 6 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.