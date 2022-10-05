Joe Biden Caught Throwing An F-Bomb In Hot Mic Moment As He Tours Hurricane Ian Wreckage: Watch

Joe Biden, 79, dropped an F-bomb while greeting Mayor Ray Murphy from Fort Myers, FL on Oct. 5 and it was caught on a hot mic. The president was touring the devastating wreckage left behind from Hurricane Ian when he had a few words with the mayor, and they included what seemed to be a joking statement that made them both laugh. “No one f*cks with a Biden,” Biden said while shaking Murphy’s hand, which can be seen in a video posted on social media.

The headline-making moment came after Murphy thanked Biden for “coming down” and said, “Keep the faith.” Most of their conversation was inaudible, but Murphy was head saying, “You’re right” before Biden added, “And you can’t argue with your brothers outside the house.”

Biden visited the area hit by the hurricane alongside Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and gave a speech of empathy and encouragement to all who were affected. First Lady Jill Biden and Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis joined their husbands to show unity in the tough moment. Hurricane Ian was a category 4 storm and it left more than 100 people dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.

Biden’s latest hot mic moment in Florida comes after a few months after he was caught in another hot mic moment after receiving a question about inflation from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy. “Stupid son of a bitch,” he was heard calling him in response to the question. Despite the large amount of press the negative moment received, Doocy later revealed Biden had called him after the incident and admitted it was “a nice call.”

“He said, ‘It’s nothing personal, pal,’” Peter explained on Hannity. “And we went back and forth and we were talking about just kind of moving forward and I made sure to tell him that I’m always gonna try to ask something different than what everybody else i asking. And he said, ‘You got to.’ And that’s a quote form the president. So I’ll keep doing it. He cleared the air and I appreciate it.”