Watch

Joe Biden Caught Calling Reporter A ‘Stupid Son Of A Bitch’ In Hot Mic Moment – Watch

Joe Biden
MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Chuck Hagel Forum in Global Leadership, on the campus of the University of Nebraska-Omaha, in Omaha, NebJoe Biden, Omaha, USA - 28 Feb 2019
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden take their dog Commander for a walk in Rehoboth Beach, Del Biden, Rehoboth Beach, United States - 28 Dec 2021
President Joe Biden listens to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speak during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victoryBiden Buccaneers Football, Washington, United States - 20 Jul 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, reacts to comments by Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Tampa Bay Defeated Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.Biden Welcomes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House, Washington, District of Columbia, United States - 20 Jul 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Joe Biden may have thought his mic was off, but it certainly wasn’t as he can clearly be heard calling Fox’s Peter Doocy a ‘stupid son of a bitch.’

Well, this is embarrassing. Joe Biden was caught calling a reporter a “stupid son of a bitch” at the end of a photo op when he thought his mic was off. “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?” Fox’s Peter Doocy asked as several reporters shouted out last-minute questions hoping that Biden would respond. Well, he responded alright. “It’s a great asset—more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch,” the President sarcastically mumbled to himself.

The only problem was that he wasn’t the only one who heard his biting comment. In fact, everyone could hear him insult the reporter as his mic picked up everything. This likely isn’t the first time he has made comments like these but it definitely was the first time anyone has heard it and it may be the last.

Biden has, however, slammed former President Donald Trump publicly a number of times. On January 6, 2022, the one-year anniversary of the riot on the Capitol, he condemned the former president for his role in the insurrection. “For the first time in our history, the president had not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob stormed the capitol but they failed,” he said during his address on the anniversary of that harrowing day.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden speaks to White House Competition Council. (MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Joe Biden's Grandchildren: See Photos Of The President's Grandkids

United States President Joe Biden walk with First lady Jill Biden and granddaughter Naomi Biden on the South Lawn of the White House upon their return to Washington after the weekend in Delaware. Joe Biden returns after the weekend - Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, USA - 11 Oct 2021
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden view fireworks with granddaughters Finnegan Biden, second from right, and Naomi Biden during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington Biden July 4, Washington, United States - 04 Jul 2021
President Joe Biden walks with his granddaughters Maisy Biden, left, and Finnegan Biden as he arrives to speak at an event to mark Amtrak's 50th anniversary at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia Biden, Philadelphia, United States - 30 Apr 2021

“A former president who lies about this election and the mob who attacks this capitol could not be further away from the core American values,” he continued, adding, “He’s not just the former president. He’s a defeated former president.” Trump attempted to fire back via his Director of Communications Taylor Budowich and called Biden’s speech “political theater” to distract from the fact that Biden has “totally failed” as the current president.

Bob Woodward even noted in his book Peril that Biden called Trump a “f—— a——” upon finding out that his predecessor had a room with a huge screen dedicated to playing virtual golf to unwind. The journalist alleged that the current president and his team avoid using the “T word” when possible. It’s clear Biden and Trump won’t be best buddies anytime soon.

 