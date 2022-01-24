Joe Biden Caught Calling Reporter A ‘Stupid Son Of A Bitch’ In Hot Mic Moment – Watch

Joe Biden may have thought his mic was off, but it certainly wasn’t as he can clearly be heard calling Fox’s Peter Doocy a ‘stupid son of a bitch.’

Well, this is embarrassing. Joe Biden was caught calling a reporter a “stupid son of a bitch” at the end of a photo op when he thought his mic was off. “Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?” Fox’s Peter Doocy asked as several reporters shouted out last-minute questions hoping that Biden would respond. Well, he responded alright. “It’s a great asset—more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch,” the President sarcastically mumbled to himself.

At the end of a Biden photo op, when reporters shouted Q's hoping he'd respond, Fox's Peter Doocy asked, "Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?" Biden deadpanned: "It's a great asset—more inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch." pic.twitter.com/Tt4ZVz5Ynj — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 24, 2022

The only problem was that he wasn’t the only one who heard his biting comment. In fact, everyone could hear him insult the reporter as his mic picked up everything. This likely isn’t the first time he has made comments like these but it definitely was the first time anyone has heard it and it may be the last.

Biden has, however, slammed former President Donald Trump publicly a number of times. On January 6, 2022, the one-year anniversary of the riot on the Capitol, he condemned the former president for his role in the insurrection. “For the first time in our history, the president had not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob stormed the capitol but they failed,” he said during his address on the anniversary of that harrowing day.

“A former president who lies about this election and the mob who attacks this capitol could not be further away from the core American values,” he continued, adding, “He’s not just the former president. He’s a defeated former president.” Trump attempted to fire back via his Director of Communications Taylor Budowich and called Biden’s speech “political theater” to distract from the fact that Biden has “totally failed” as the current president.

Bob Woodward even noted in his book Peril that Biden called Trump a “f—— a——” upon finding out that his predecessor had a room with a huge screen dedicated to playing virtual golf to unwind. The journalist alleged that the current president and his team avoid using the “T word” when possible. It’s clear Biden and Trump won’t be best buddies anytime soon.