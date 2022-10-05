Dane Cook Shrugs Off 27-Year Age Gap Between Him & Fiancée Kelsi Taylor

Dane Cook, 50, revealed that some details about his relationship with Kelsi Taylor, 23, are set to be in his latest standup special, he told E! News on Oct. 4. He also shrugged off the fact that he and Kelsi are 27 years apart. “We have a bit of an age difference, so it’s in the show, it’s in the show,” Dane said. “If we can’t laugh at it, then nobody else is allowed.”

Kelsi even gave the Good Luck Chuck star the go-ahead to use their relationship as material in his new special, Dane Cook: Above It All. “She saw everything that I was working on for the show,” he shared before adding, “And she was like, ‘Keep that in. I think that part will be great.’ There’s even some fun at our own expense.” Dane also revealed that he is already preparing his jokes for when they get married. “I was just trying some material out on her the other day where I was like, ‘Hey, I think I have maybe my first what it’s like to be married joke,'” the 50-year-old said. “So, she got the exclusive. We tried it out and she said, ‘I approve of that. That’s a good one.'”

The Employee of the Month actor even shared that he thinks married life will change his comedy for the better. “I think it’ll change it in the way that I would always hope growing up with a generation of comedy fans. I was a college kid talking to you know, college-age students. And to grow up with a generation of comedy fans. Their kids are now coming to my show,” Dane said. “I’m family oriented and to be looking at that with Kelsey and our future and family. It’s like, all feels like the right timing.”

His latest special comes just three months after he popped the question to Kelsi after five years of dating. The couple began dating when Kelsi was just 18 years old, and have been attached at the hip ever since. The funny man shared the sweet moment on his Instagram on Aug. 2 with the caption, “She said yes!”

Kelsi also shared a photo of them together to commemorate their five year anniversary on May 6. She captioned the post, “5 YEARS, BABY! Boyfriend, bestie, cheerleader, bringer of happiness, that’s my @danecook Whether it’s a deep convo or a tv-binging night, I love every second with you. Wouldn’t trade it for the world. Let’s have the sweetest day together !! Love you always.” Although Dane revealed to E! that they are planning their wedding, he did not share the exact date of the big day.