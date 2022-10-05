Beyonce Rocks Sheer Corset & Drapes Herself In Crystals For Paris Fashion Week Party

Beyonce never ceases to amaze us with her fabulous outfits and that’s exactly what she did at her party with Tiffany & Co. to celebrate the end of Paris Fashion Week at the Palais de Tokio on Oct. 4. The 41-year-old looked stunning in a sheer black corset bodysuit with a plunging neckline that was completely covered in strands of crystals.

Beyonce’s corset one-piece featured an incredibly plunging neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display. The onesie was pantless and the entire suit was covered in strands of crystals that were draped all over her body and legs. On top of the crystal outfit, she wore a massive black coat with exaggerated ruffled shoulders and a long train that trailed behind her.

As for her accessories, Bey rocked gold dangling earrings, a gold chain choker necklace, and black peep-toe maryjane heels. Bey slicked her light brown hair back into a sleek, middle-parted bun while a sultry smokey eye, thick black cat-eye liner, a nude glossy lip, and a bright red manicure tied her look together.

The party was jam-packed with A-list celebrities including Halsey, who wore a tiny black crop top with a completely see-through black maxi skirt, Naomi Campbell, who wore a black bodysuit with cutout trousers and sheer tights, and Lori Harvey who wore a plunging maroon midi dress – just to name a few.

Beyonce’s outfit comes on the heels of her newly released “LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE” campaign with the jewelry brand. In the campaign, she looked sexier than ever in a plunging crystal mini dress while performing “SUMMER RENAISSANCE,” from her new album, Renaissance. Bey looked gorgeous in the mini while she danced and sang.

Another one of our favorite looks from the campaign was her skintight, long-sleeve black bodysuit with a massive cutout on the chest that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the one-piece with a pair of low-rise black trousers, putting her hips on display while decked out in gold jewelry.