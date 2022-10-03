Beyonce Slays In Plunging Crystal Mini Dress While Performing For New Tiffany & Co. Campaign

Beyonce just starred in the new Tiffany & Co. “LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE” campaign where she looked sexier than ever in a plunging crystal mini dress while performing “SUMMER RENAISSANCE,” which is the final song of Bey’s new album, Renaissance. In the video, the 41-year-old looked gorgeous in this mini while she danced and sang, meanwhile, at the end, she rocked a low-cut black dress while sitting atop a horse.

Beyonce looked incredible in the video and the photos, which included her wearing a skintight, long-sleeve black bodysuit with a massive cutout on the chest that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the one-piece with a pair of low-rise black trousers, putting her hips on display while decked out in gold jewelry. As for her glam, her hair was down and pinstraight while parted to the side and a bright yellow metallic smokey eye and glossy nude lip completed her look.

Aside from this photo, Bey also showed off her curves in a tight black latex ensemble featuring a low-cut corset top with matching tight latex pants. She styled the sexy outfit with a pair of thigh-high metallic purple latex boots and the same stunning glam.

As if Bey’s outfits couldn’t get any sexier, she rocked a super shiny, metallic gold patent leather trench coat with nothing underneath. The jacket put her ample cleavage on display and the star of the show was her dazzling diamond choker necklace.

Beyonce chose not to wear a shirt beneath the coat and accessorized with a pair of sheer black gloves, diamond bracelets, and diamond stud earrings. For her glam, Bey slicked her straight hair back into a low bun while parted to the side. A dark black, edgy smokey eye and a bold, bright red lip tied her look together.