Gabrielle Union’s Daughter, 4, Is Adorable In ‘Little Mermaid’ Costume After Halle Bailey’s Debut In Trailer

It’s nearly Halloween, and Gabrielle Union, 49, shared an adorable video of her daughter Kaavia, 4, dressed as Ariel from Disney’s classic The Little Mermaid on Instagram on Monday, October 3. Set to an instrumental version of the classic song “Under The Sea,” Kaavia danced around and showed off her amazing costume as the mermaid, less than a month after the first trailer for the live-action movie starring Halle Bailey as Ariel debuted.

Kaavia’s costume was absolutely perfect. She had a tail and seashell bikini top that looked like it came right out of the movie as well as a red wig. The video was all the more fun as she lounged on a chair on a yacht overlooking the ocean, and even included an adorable moment of her and her dad Dwyane Wade, 40, dancing on the deck of the ship together. Kaavia looked like she was having a blast in her amazing costume.

Gabrielle shared that the costume was the perfect way to kick off October. “You know we had to set off Halloween season right. May I present ‘Ariel & Her Sea Legs’ for awards consideration,” she wrote in the caption. She also celebrated the new adaptation and praised it for having a Black woman in the leading role, with the hashtag “#RepresentationMatters” as well as calling out the haters with another hashtag: “#StayMadJan.”

It’s not clear when Gabrielle filmed the adorable video of Kaavia, but she did vacation with her baby girl and Dwyane back in early September when she shared a series of photos of the family relaxing on a yacht and hitting the beach together.

While Kaavia rocked the outfit for this Halloween season, The Little Mermaid isn’t expected to hit theaters until next year, when it will be on the big screen on May 26, 2023. Halle was announced as the new actress for Ariel in July 2019, and while there was some backlash, she handled it perfectly. “I feel like I’m dreaming and I’m just grateful and I don’t pay attention to the negativity,” she told Variety in 2019.