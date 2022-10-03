‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Reveals First Full Look At New Black Panther Suit

The full-length trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally here, and it’s even more action-packed and emotional than we expected. Marvel released the latest trailer of the Black Panther sequel on October 3, just a little over a month before the highly-anticipated film is released in theaters.

The trailer gives a glimpse at the new Black Panther suit in all its glory. However, the identity of the woman underneath the Black Panther suit has yet to be revealed. Is it Shuri (Letitia Wright), like in the Marvel Comics? Or could it be Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o)? All will be revealed in due time.

Tenoch Huerta’s Namor takes center stage in the new footage. “Only the most broken people, can be great leaders,” Namor says. M’Baku warns that killing Namor risks “eternal war.” Angela Bassett’s Ramonda stands tall as Wakanda’s wise leader. “They have lost their protector. Now is our time to strike,” she says. “Show them who we are.”

Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams/Ironheart is also introduced in a major way. “The film deals with a lot of things, but one of them is foils — people who exist in contrast, but there’s a thread of similarity,” director Ryan Coogler told EW. “In this film, we get to see Shuri meet someone who has some things in common with her, but is also very, very different.”

The new trailer was originally screened at Disney’s D23 Expo in September, where Ryan spoke to the audience about creating the sequel and how it honors Chadwick Boseman, who tragically died from colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43.

“It was just an amazing experience and we absolutely looking forward to bringing it to you,” Ryan said on stage at the event. “This is the calm before the amazing storm. Our heart Chadwick, he paved the way – he showed us the way – and we had to meet his level of excellence.”

The Black Panther sequel started filming in June 2021. It was previously confirmed that the role of T’Challa would not be recast following Chadwick’s passing. In an interview with Deadline in January 2021, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said the goal for Black Panther 2 is “to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.”

The sequel also stars Danai Gurira, Michaela Coel, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, and more. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in theaters on November 11, 2022. It is the final film in Phase Four of the MCU.