Exes Lily James & Matt Smith Spotted At Same London Party More Than 2 Years After Split

Lily James, 33, and Matt Smith, 39, may have had an unexpected run-in on September 30, over two years after they broke up. The ex-lovers were both spotted partying at the Chiltern Firehouse, a luxury restaurant and hotel located in the West End of London. Lily and Matt apparently each stayed out until around 5 in the morning, when they went home separately within just a few minutes of each other. It’s unclear if the former couple saw each other and talked at the party.

Lily wore a gorgeous red gown that showcased her sexy body on the night out. The Pam & Tommy actress kept her coppery-red hair up in a neat bun, while letting some tresses down on the side of her face. Lily wore a pair of silver earrings and donned some light red lipstick.

Matt looked handsome in a black jacket that he wore over a blue sweater shirt. The House of the Dragon star also sported a pair of black jeans and a black beanie hat. Again, there’s no photographic evidence that Matt and Lily ran into each other at the party. For all we know, the exes could be on great terms now!

The British actors began dating in 2014 after meeting while filming Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, which they followed up with a flirty encounter at Cannes Film Festival in May 2014. Lily and Matt made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the 2015 premiere of Cinderella. They fueled breakup reports after five years together when they were photographed having a super intense lunch in London in Dec. 2019. The pair appeared to have patched things up in March of 2020, when they were spotted going for a friendly walk together in London. But their romance had sadly come to an end by that point.

Lily and Matt are both in new relationships now. Lily went Instagram official with her new beau, rockstar Michael Shuman, 37, in February 2022. Matt has been dating businesswoman Caroline Brady since at least May 2021. Ironically, Caroline’s sister Millie Brady co-starred in Pride and Prejudice and Zombies with Matt and Lily.