Exes Lily James & Matt Smith Spotted At Same London Party More Than 2 Years After Split

The former 'Pride and Prejudice and Zombies' co-stars partied at the same hotel in London and left within just minutes of each other in the wee hours of the morning.

September 30, 2022 10:16AM EDT
Lily James
Tatler's best dressed list 2018. Embargoed to 0001 Thursday August 02 File photo dated 16/07/18 of Lily James, who is among Britain's best dressed for 2018. Issue date: Thursday August 2, 2018. A list complied by Tatler magazine celebrates the year's most stylish, from the royals to music stars. See PA story MEDIA Tatler. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:37832202 (Press Association via AP Images)
Lily James BFI Luminous Gala, London, UK - 29 Sep 2022


Lily James, 33, and Matt Smith, 39, may have had an unexpected run-in on September 30, over two years after they broke up. The ex-lovers were both spotted partying at the Chiltern Firehouse, a luxury restaurant and hotel located in the West End of London. Lily and Matt apparently each stayed out until around 5 in the morning, when they went home separately within just a few minutes of each other. It’s unclear if the former couple saw each other and talked at the party.

Lily James
Lily James at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on Sept. 30 (Photo: BACKGRID)

Lily wore a gorgeous red gown that showcased her sexy body on the night out. The Pam & Tommy actress kept her coppery-red hair up in a neat bun, while letting some tresses down on the side of her face. Lily wore a pair of silver earrings and donned some light red lipstick.

Matt looked handsome in a black jacket that he wore over a blue sweater shirt. The House of the Dragon star also sported a pair of black jeans and a black beanie hat. Again, there’s no photographic evidence that Matt and Lily ran into each other at the party. For all we know, the exes could be on great terms now!

Matt Smith
Matt Smith at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on Sept. 30 (Photo: BACKGRID)

The British actors began dating in 2014 after meeting while filming Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, which they followed up with a flirty encounter at Cannes Film Festival in May 2014. Lily and Matt made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the 2015 premiere of Cinderella. They fueled breakup reports after five years together when they were photographed having a super intense lunch in London in Dec. 2019. The pair appeared to have patched things up in March of 2020, when they were spotted going for a friendly walk together in London. But their romance had sadly come to an end by that point.

Lily and Matt are both in new relationships now. Lily went Instagram official with her new beau, rockstar Michael Shuman, 37, in February 2022. Matt has been dating businesswoman Caroline Brady since at least May 2021. Ironically, Caroline’s sister Millie Brady co-starred in Pride and Prejudice and Zombies with Matt and Lily.

