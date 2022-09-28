Grimes Shares Wild Throwback Pic From Her Teen Years After Debuting New Makeover

Grimes revealed to fans when she started “living her best life” and she included photo proof! The enigmatic musician took to her social media on Wednesday (September 28) to share a throwback snap as a teenager, adding an inspirational message for her 1 million followers by admitting the goofy pic was when she really began thriving!

“Living proof u don’t need self love to slay in this world,” she captioned the hilarious photo of herself with a short, black haircut and braces. “Simply believe in ur own insanity. been living my best life since I looked like this. If u want to die but ur chaos is strong, u will win . Haircuts etc are irrelevant (I mean this so literally)”

Grimes even responded to a few fans commenting on the throwback pic. When one wrote, “Bring this haircut back it’s such a slay,” the “Vanessa” hitmaker replied, “Am considering strongly short hair and mini bangs – considering with utmost energy.”

The surprising post comes just days after Grimes shocked fans when she revealed her new, unrecognizable look on Instagram. In the pic, the baby momma of Elon Musk sports two braids, extremely dramatic eye makeup and what looks to be fuller lips. “I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week,” she wrote in the caption. “Any thoughts? It feels like it’s time.”

Fans believe the image had to do with Grimes tweeting that she “did smthn crazy” about a week before the photograph was posted. The message included a pic of her swollen face with bandages all over it. Although she did not specify what, if any, plastic surgery she had done, some fans speculated that she had undergone an elf ear surgery since Grimes had recently tweeted that she was researching it. “Has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?” she tweeted, per Vanity Fair. “I’m scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing. Especially as a musician, this surgery seems risky, but I’ve wanted it my whole life.”