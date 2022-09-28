Bette Midler Rocks Wild Pink Headpiece & Striped Dress To ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

Bette Midler is always rocking some sort of unique outfit and that’s exactly what she did at the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2. The 76-year-old arrived on the red carpet in NYC when she wore a massive, hot pink headpiece with a black and white striped dress with rainbow sleeves.

Bette’s outfit was perfect for the premiere considering it’s a Halloween movie and she looked spooky in her striped Christopher John Rogers dress. The long-sleeve dress featured a V-neckline with a tight bodice that had stripes in a V-shape. Meanwhile, the waist of the dress flowed out in a pleated skirt with horizontal stripes while her long sleeves featured colorful stripes. She accessorized her look with a pink headpiece, dangling earrings, and metallic purple peep-toe, platform pumps.

Everyone has been waiting with bated breath for the release of the film which is a sequel to the original film that was released in 1993. Bette stars as Winifred Sanderson, an evil witch, alongside her two Sanderson sisters, Sarah, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, and Mary, played by Kathy Najimy. The iconic film was such a hit, that the sequel has been highly anticipated.

Aside from Bette, Sarah was also in attendance looking fabulous in a Giorgio Armani Prive ensemble. SJP stunned in a metallic silver coat that was covered in hot pink and purple flowers with intricate beading down the front, hems, neckline, and sleeves. She styled the long, knee-length coat with a pair of loose purple silk pants that were cinched just above the ankles. A pair of hot pink metallic pointed-toe pumps and a sparkly blue clutch completed her look.

Meanwhile, Kathy looked classy and stunning in a fitted black Tom Ford gown that was cut out on the neck and chest with cutout details on the side of the skirt. She accessorized her long-sleeve gown with a pair of black heels and a smokey eye.