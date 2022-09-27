Sarah Michelle Gellar Cries As She Watches Selma Blair Do A Split On ‘DWTS’: Watch

Besties always support besties! Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, got very emotional and cried watching her friend, Selma Blair, 50, do the splits on DWTS on Sept. 26. Selma and her dance partner, Sasha Farber, danced to Elvis Presley‘s “Jailhouse rock” and clearly moved people to tears! After the show, the Legally Blonde star spoke to Extra about seeing Sarah in the audience. “Sarah puts me at ease, she’s been such a champion for me she’s been with me through [sic] when I couldn’t even sit still,” Selma said. “She didn’t know if I’d ever really walk again or want to do things that takes a different kind of energy for me, but I think it really moved her,” the star added. Selma told the outlet that she loves her pal who she has now known for “25 years” and added that “she’s always been a rock.”

The actress who stars in the cult classic, Cruel Intentions, alongside Sarah, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, also known as MS, back in 2018. Sarah took to her Instagram on Sept. 27 to share some snapshots from the fun evening and words of love for her friend. Her caption read, “I was “All Shook Up” getting to watch my @selmablair live on @dancingwiththestars @sashafarber1 thank you for all the joy and confidence you have given Blair. Special shout-out to @thetexastroya and wardrobe at dancing with the stars for coming to the rescue of this girl with two left feet (literally – swipe to the last two slides) And last but not least the ultimate Elvis date @amandakloots and @sdrewcoop.”

Aside from crying at Selma’s lovely performance, Sarah was also all smiles while supporting her dear friend on Tuesday night. Selma even shared her own Instagram post of the night and wrote, “What a night! Every dancer had me cheering and smiling. And I had plenty of smiles for our jive too! What an incredible feeling to run and dance, holding my partners hand, only to break free for a signature baby Selma cartwheel.” She then added, “The real personal victory for me was still being able to continue when I lost some control of my left leg towards the end. I cried for a moment after with frustration because I was so prepared. I know the dance! … But my body did what bodies can do (especially with MS) and the show went on. With miles of smiles.”

The Sweetest Thing actress looked as stunning as ever during her performance on the show! Selma rocked a black and white leotard paired with a string skirt and black flats. The mom-of-one also styled her platinum blonde hair in an elegant slick back updo for the performance. Her partner, Sasha, opted for a matching black and white top paired with black trousers.

This performance comes almost one year after the release of her documentary, Introducing, Selma Blair, which landed on Discovery+ in October 2021. The film sees Selma open up about her health struggles with MS and get candid about living life in the spotlight while battling such an illness. Now, Selma is looking better than ever dancing her heart away on the stage of DWTS. “Whenever Sarah shows up, it’s pretty much a great day,” Selma told Access Hollywood after the show.