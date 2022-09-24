Robin Wright Seen In 1st Photos Since Filing For Divorce From Husband Clément Giraudet

Robin Wright, 56, was seen on a casual outing for the first time since it was reported she and her husband of four years, Clement Giraudet, have parted ways. The actress wore a gray hoodie, black leggings, and sneakers as she walked by cameras in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 24. She also had her hair pulled back and wore glasses with her look as her facial expression appeared to be somewhat somber.

Before Robin’s latest outing, she made headlines when it was reported she filed for divorce from Clement due to “irreconcilable differences.” They apparently had been apart since July 31, at the time of the filing, according to court documents. They had been married since 2018 after having a wedding in France.

Robin and Clement first started dating in 2017. Before they met, she had been engaged to actor Ben Foster before they split in 2015. She was also married to actor Sean Penn from 1996 until 2010, and they share two children together, including daughter Dylan, 31, and son Hopper, 29. Her first husband was Dane Witherspoon, whom she divorced in 1988.

When asked about her most famous relationship and marriage to Sean, she told Vanity Fair that she was content with the way things ended up because she thought they were together for specific reasons that didn’t involve their romance lasting forever. “I believe we were together not only to have our beautiful children but to learn how to love,” she explained to the outlet. “For the next time around, the right way. And then, what I’m looking for in people now is kindness.”

When Robin’s not focusing on her romances, she’s staying busy with her career and memorable opportunities, like her recent participation in a Clinton Global Initiative event. The beauty happily posed with Hillary Clinton during the event and took to Instagram to share the photo as well as her excitement about it, in the caption. Thank you @clintonglobal Clinton Global Initiative for such a successful event! We are gratefu🙏 @karenfowler99 @pourlesfemmesfoundation @pourlesfemmesofficial #cgi2022,” she wrote.