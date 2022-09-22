Pierce Brosnan Poses With Sons Dylan & Paris For ‘GQ’ As They Call Him The ‘Nicest Guy’

Pierce Brosnan and his sons all looked incredibly handsome for a new story in GQ, published on Thursday, September 22. The James Bond alum, 69, sat between both of his good-looking sons Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, for a new photo where they all dressed in matching beige outfits. The three men posed for a series of photos in matching outfits, including an all-white look on the beach. Aside from the matching outfits, they also had two more shots where they sported different-colored plaid jackets and another where Dylan and Paris rocked fur coats, while the actor donned a black suit with red gems on the trim.

In the profile, the boys opened up about what it was like to have Pierce as their dad, including the older Brosnan not telling his friends that his dad was an actor. Dylan recalled thinking that fans who came up to his dad on the street were actually close acquaintances. “I always thought he had a lot of friends, growing up,” he told GQ. “People would come up to him in the street, and he’s like the nicest guy, so he talks to everyone for a really long time.”

Aside from his sons speaking about their life with the Tomorrow Never Dies star, Pierce also revealed that he’s tried to dissuade his children from entering a career in acting, because it’s “hard work.” He explained, “It’s a cross to bear. You’re constructing and destroying yourself.” The article did divulge some of the boys’ interests, including that Paris, who turned 21 in March, enjoys surfing and painting, while his brother is also a musician, working on an album.

Dylan and Paris are Pierce’s younger children. He had an older son Sean with his first wife Cassandra Harris, who died from a battle with ovarian cancer in 1991. When they got married, Pierce also adopted Cassandra’s older son Christopher and daughter Charlotte, who also passed away from ovarian cancer in 2013. Three years after her death, he met Keeley Shaye Smith, who he had his two younger sons with. Pierce and Keeley got married in 2001.