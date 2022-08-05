Pierce Brosnan Gushes Over Wife & ‘Love’ Keely Shaye On Their 21st Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Bronson observed his 21st wedding anniversary with Keely Shaye Smith with a sweet throwback photo to the day he said, “I Do.” Pierce, 69, shared a picture of him and Keely, 58, from their wedding, along with a heartfelt message. “Happy Anniversary, my love Keely,” the GoldenEye star wrote on Aug. 5. “We danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could [do] it all again.”

Fans greeted this proclamation of love with happiness and well-wishes in the comments section. “I wish you endless happiness and bright joint emotions !!!!!” wrote Angela Nikolau. “Happy Anniversary! I remember that day well. Miss ya!” added photographer Greg Gorman. “Congratulations, you two! Way to set an example!” said Chelsea Handler. “Blessings blessings blessings happy anniversary,” wrote one fan, while another added, “Wishing you a wonderful anniversary!! So proud of you both. May your marriage continue to bring joy to us all.”

Peirce and Keely Shaye, an American journalist and television host, first met in 1994. “He was captivating,” she told PEOPLE in 2001. “Tall, dark, and handsome–everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to. He had this mischievous sparkle in his eyes. I thought, ‘Wow! Wow!'” Shortly afterward, they had their first date when they “sat down under the stars, and he held my hand. There were fireworks going off over our heads, and Kenny Loggins was singing.”

“We talked until 3 in the morning. I understand why women find him sexy because he is an appealing man. He really likes and appreciates women. … He’s intelligent, captivating and his real beauty emanates from the soul,” she added. “And, like a fine wine, he’s aging beautifully.”

“I found a great woman in Keely Shaye,” Pierce told People. “Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good.”

In the near-three decades since that wonderful day, they welcomed a pair of sons – Dylan Thomas Brosnan, 25, and 21-year-old Paris Beckett Brosnan. Pierce is also a father to three other children from his first marriage with the late Cassandra Harris.