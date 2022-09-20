Rachel Recchia Stuns In White Halter Dress For Final Rose Ceremony On ‘The Bachelorette’

Ahead of 'The Bachelorette' finale, see Rachel Recchia's stunning look from the final rose ceremony.

September 20, 2022 10:15AM EDT
THE BACHELORETTE - “1903” – Gabby and Rachel enter a crucial week of getting to know their men, full of exciting guest appearances2 the largest group date in Bachelorette history and shocking revelations that may have lasting consequences. First up, Rachel and one lucky guy are treated to a day of Hollywood glitz and glamour by TV host Karamo Brown, featuring a big-screen glimpse into each other’s lives set to the music of composer Matt White. Then, Gabby’s one-on-one is crashed by her biggest fan—grandpa John—which begs the question, will her date be able to fit in with the family? Later, the remaining 19 men head to a pristine Pasadena palace for the largest group date in Bachelorette history, and legendary photographer Franco Lacosta helps the ladies envision their futures through his lens. Capping off the evening, the group will head to SoFi Stadium for a night of romance that takes an emotional turn when several men reveal shocking news to Gabby. Finally, after a rollercoaster week, the Bachelorettes make a decision at the rose ceremony that will alter the course of their journeys for the rest of the season; but when not all goes as expected, Gabby and Rachel are left to question everything on an all-new episode of the “The Bachelorette” airing MONDAY, JULY 25 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
THE BACHELORETTE - “1910A” – Part one of the LIVE two night Bachelorette finale event. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
Image Credit: ABC

After a season of major ups and downs, Rachel Recchia will attend one final rose ceremony during the Sept. 20 premiere of The Bachelorette. Previews for the final episode revealed Rachel’s stunning look for the last rose ceremony. For her possible proposal, Rachel wore a white dress with bridal vibes. The halter-style dress featured sparkling embellishments throughout the midsection. Rachel completed her look with her hair styled in waves, parted in the middle.

Rachel Recchia at the final rose ceremony. (ABC)

Heading into the finale, Rachel has just one man, Tino Franco, left. Last week, she introduced Tino and Aven Jones to her family, but she sent Aven home after he told them that he wasn’t sure he’d be ready for an engagement at the end of the show. Rachel insisted that she was blindsided by this confession from Aven, as it wasn’t what he’d previously told her. However, she admitted to being “in love” with Tino, and was ready to spend the rest of her life with him.

Rachel’s final rose ceremony look. (ABC)

Whether or not Tino actually gets down on one knee remains to be seen, but previews for the finale definitely show some tension between the two. Quick clips from the sneak peek reveal Rachel accusing Tino of lying to her, and him seemingly getting frustrated in the midst of what appears to be a big fight. It’s unclear when the fight happens in regards to the timeline of the pair’s relationship (the final rose ceremony was filmed back in May).

In addition to showing what went down for Rachel and Gabby Windey at the final rose ceremony in Mexico, The Bachelorette finale will also feature live updates from the ladies in-studio. During part one of the finale on Sept. 13, Rachel came face-to-face with both Aven and Zach Shallcross during the live portion of the show. Both men apologized to her for what happened during their breakups, and they all ended on amicable terms. The season finale of The Bachelorette airs on Sept. 20 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

