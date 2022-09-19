Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Corgies Watch Monarch’s Casket Travel To Windsor: Photo

Queen Elizabeth II’s royal dogs had a special place during the late monarch’s funeral events. The corgies stood by with two uniformed handlers as the Queen’s casket made its way to Windsor Castle, where she will be put to rest on Monday, Sep. 19, 2022.

The short and sweet pups’ safety has been assured by the crown days earlier. While greeting mourners outside of Westminster Palace on Saturday, Sep. 17, Prince William told a concerned woman, “I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad,” also noting, “They are going to be looked after fine.”

The royal corgis await as the procession carrying Queen Elizabeth II's casket makes its way toward Windsor. https://t.co/AXxKMno3y0 pic.twitter.com/mlIzXK1vRF — ABC News (@ABC) September 19, 2022

“They are two very friendly corgis so they’ve got a good home,” Prince William noted of four dogs, who were regularly photographed with his grandmother. “They’ll be looked after very well, spoilt rotten I’m sure,” he added.

The Queen was super fond of her animals, particularly her puppies. Among her favorites were her Pembroke Welsh corgis named Muick and Sandy, both residents of Buckingham Palace.

Over the years, she was photographed with Willow, Vulcan, Candy (believed to be the oldest) and Holly, who helped her ring in her 90th birthday in 2016 at Windsor Castle. Willow enjoyed the limelight while featured alongside Her Majesty and Daniel Craig as James Bond during the opening sketch for the 2012 Olympic Games which were held in London. She also added the Cocker Spaniel Lissy to the bunch in 2022.

The Queen’s funeral was also attended by her royal family, including the new King Charles III, and heads of state that included US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, and French President Emmanuel Macron. Royals from Spain, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Japan were also there to honor the queen.

Queen Elizabeth passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She will be laid to rest at King George VI Memorial Chapel, where she will join her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.