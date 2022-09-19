Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Corgies Watch Monarch’s Casket Travel To Windsor: Photo

Loyal companions. The Queen's beloved Corgies were there as the funeral procession arrived at her final resting point.

September 19, 2022 11:10AM EDT
royal corgi
Mourners line the route of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, Britain, 19 September 2022. The late Queen Elizabeth II will be buried inside the King George VI Memorial Chapel within St George's Chapel at Windsor alongside her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle, on 08 September 2022. The 96-year-old Queen was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Windsor, United Kingdom - 19 Sep 2022
The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, on the 19th September 2022. 19 Sep 2022 Pictured: The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, on the 19th September 2022. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA898639_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
King Charles II and Camilla Queen Consort with Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK - 19 Sep 2022
Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II’s royal dogs had a special place during the late monarch’s funeral events. The corgies stood by with two uniformed handlers as the Queen’s casket made its way to Windsor Castle, where she will be put to rest on Monday, Sep. 19, 2022.

The short and sweet pups’ safety has been assured by the crown days earlier. While greeting mourners outside of Westminster Palace on Saturday, Sep. 17, Prince William told a concerned woman, “I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad,” also noting, “They are going to be looked after fine.”

“They are two very friendly corgis so they’ve got a good home,” Prince William noted of four dogs, who were regularly photographed with his grandmother. “They’ll be looked after very well, spoilt rotten I’m sure,” he added.

The Queen was super fond of her animals, particularly her puppies. Among her favorites were her Pembroke Welsh corgis named Muick and Sandy, both residents of Buckingham Palace.

Over the years, she was photographed with WillowVulcanCandy (believed to be the oldest) and Holly, who helped her ring in her 90th birthday in 2016 at Windsor Castle. Willow enjoyed the limelight while featured alongside Her Majesty and Daniel Craig as James Bond during the opening sketch for the 2012 Olympic Games which were held in London. She also added the Cocker Spaniel Lissy to the bunch in 2022.

Queen's Corgi
The Queen was known for her love of animals, particularly her dogs. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

The Queen’s funeral was also attended by her royal family, including the new King Charles III, and heads of state that included US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, and French President Emmanuel Macron. Royals from Spain, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Japan were also there to honor the queen.

Queen Elizabeth passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She will be laid to rest at King George VI Memorial Chapel, where she will join her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

