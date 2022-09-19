‘Twilight’ Star Ashley Greene Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Baby With Husband Paul Khoury

Ashley Greene is a mom! The 35-year-old Twilight actress welcomed her first child with husband Paul Khoury on Friday, Sept. 16. “And just like that – everything changed. In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered,” she wrote on Instagram alongside an adorable photo of her baby girl’s hand, which can be seen here. “The love we’re engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world.” She also revealed her child’s full name is Kingsley Rainn Khoury. Paul shared the same post on his own Instagram feed.

Ashley and Paul’s exciting news came six months after they announced that they were expecting their bundle of joy. In the March 25th Instagram post, they held their ultrasound photo and looked into each other’s eyes. “I love you more than I’ve ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more,” Ashley captioned her post. “I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby.”

In addition to Ashley, Paul wrote a sweet note about the pregnancy on his own Instagram. “I find it so amazing that we can make life through love,” his caption read alongside some more black and white snaps from their pregnancy photo shoot. “I’ve never been more in love with you and I’m so ready for this next chapter in our lives. Thank you giving me the best gift in the world @ashleygreene.”

In February, when she was already pregnant, Ashley revealed she and Paul were looking forward to starting a family. “My husband and I are both kind of like, it’s going to happen. And trust me, we’re at the point where both of our parents are hinting, and they’re like, ‘Okay, we’re ready. You guys have been married a couple of years now,'” she told People. She added that she and her hubby “can’t wait to be parents.”

Ashley and Paul walked down the aisle in 2018 after getting engaged in 2016. Their star-studded wedding included guests like Liam Hemsworth, Zac Efron, Robert Pattinson, Brittany Snow, and Ashlee Simpson-Ross, and took place on a gorgeous beach. The lovebirds showed off their romantic sides by writing their own vows and followed the intimate ceremony with a fun-filled reception.

Congrats to the new parents!