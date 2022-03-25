Ashley Greene Is Pregnant: ’Twilight’ Star Expecting First Child With Husband Paul Khoury

The 34-year-old ‘Twilight’ actress is ‘over the moon with excitement’ about welcoming her first bundle of joy with Paul.

Congratulations are in order for Ashley Greene! The Twilight actress, 34, is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Paul Khoury, according to Ashley’s rep via People. “The couple is over-the-moon with excitement about expecting their first child together,” the rep added. The happy news, revealed on Friday (March 25), comes almost four years after Ashley and Paul tied the knot in a stunning, star-studded ceremony in California.

Last month, Ashley revealed she and Paul were discussing the possibility of starting a family. “My husband and I are both kind of like, it’s going to happen,” she told People. “And trust me, we’re at the point where both of our parents are hinting, and they’re like, ‘Okay, we’re ready. You guys have been married a couple of years now.” She went on to say the couple “can’t wait to be parents,” before adding, “It’s just one of those things where it’s where our lives are in hyper-speed sometimes. And so [it’s about] finding that moment.” Well, the moment was definitely found!

The couple’s rustic outdoor wedding ceremony at the Nestldown retreat in Los Gatos, California was undoubtedly an A-list event, as her guest list included Liam Hemsworth, Zac Efron, Robert Pattinson, Brittany Snow, and Ashlee Simpson-Ross. “They watched them recite beautiful personal vows in the middle of a beautiful forest,” an insider shared with E! News at the time. “It was a fairytale setting and they couldn’t have been happier.”

Ashley and Paul even wrote their own vows, as the Bombshell star stunned in a gown designed by Windi Williams-Stern. “She’s my magician. I’ve worked with her for over a decade for anything I do on the red carpet,” Ashley told Brides magazine. She also wore an impeccable custom sheer gown embellished with flowers by Katie May. After the charming ceremony, the couple enjoyed a romantic honeymoon in Hawaii, where Ashley posted a slew of sweet snaps of the couple enjoying their first moments as husband and wife together.