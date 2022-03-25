Breaking News

Ashley Greene Is Pregnant: ’Twilight’ Star Expecting First Child With Husband Paul Khoury

Ashley Greene
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Paul Khoury and Ashley Greene 'Bombshell' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Dec 2019
Paul Khoury and Ashley Greene 'Bombshell' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Dec 2019
Paul Khoury, Ashley Greene. Paul Khoury and Ashley Greene arrive at the Annenberg Space for Photography's Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling Exhibit Opening on in Los Angeles Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling Exhibit Opening, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Feb 2020
Paul Khoury and Ashley Greene Brooks Brothers holiday celebration, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer

The 34-year-old ‘Twilight’ actress is ‘over the moon with excitement’ about welcoming her first bundle of joy with Paul.

Congratulations are in order for Ashley Greene! The Twilight actress, 34, is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Paul Khoury, according to Ashley’s rep via People. “The couple is over-the-moon with excitement about expecting their first child together,” the rep added. The happy news, revealed on Friday (March 25), comes almost four years after Ashley and Paul tied the knot in a stunning, star-studded ceremony in California.

Ashley Greene
Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury revealed they are pregnant on March 25, 2022. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Last month, Ashley revealed she and Paul were discussing the possibility of starting a family. “My husband and I are both kind of like, it’s going to happen,” she told People.  “And trust me, we’re at the point where both of our parents are hinting, and they’re like, ‘Okay, we’re ready. You guys have been married a couple of years now.” She went on to say the couple “can’t wait to be parents,” before adding, “It’s just one of those things where it’s where our lives are in hyper-speed sometimes. And so [it’s about] finding that moment.” Well, the moment was definitely found!

The couple’s rustic outdoor wedding ceremony at the Nestldown retreat in Los Gatos, California was undoubtedly an A-list event, as her guest list included Liam Hemsworth, Zac EfronRobert PattinsonBrittany Snow, and Ashlee Simpson-Ross. “They watched them recite beautiful personal vows in the middle of a beautiful forest,” an insider shared with E! News at the time. “It was a fairytale setting and they couldn’t have been happier.”

Related Gallery

Ashley Greene -- PICS

Ashley Greene steps out after a Yoga session in Studio City. 28 Dec 2019 Pictured: Ashley Greene steps out after a Yoga session in Studio City. Photo credit: ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA575083_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ashley Greene out and about in Los Angeles. 11 Jun 2020 Pictured: Ashley Greene. Photo credit: ENEWS/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA679801_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lamorne Morris at the Instyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020 in Beverly Hills, CA. © OConnor / AFF-USA.com. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Ashley Greene. Photo credit: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578915_040.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Ashley and Paul even wrote their own vows, as the Bombshell star stunned in a gown designed by Windi Williams-Stern. “She’s my magician. I’ve worked with her for over a decade for anything I do on the red carpet,” Ashley told Brides magazine. She also wore an impeccable custom sheer gown embellished with flowers by Katie May. After the charming ceremony, the couple enjoyed a romantic honeymoon in Hawaii, where Ashley posted a slew of sweet snaps of the couple enjoying their first moments as husband and wife together.

 