Ashley Greene Married: ‘Twilight’ Star Weds Paul Khoury In Drop-Dead Gorgeous Dress — See Pics

Congrats are in order for Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury as they just tied the knot in California on July 6! Get all the details here!

Ashley Greene, 31, is a married woman! The Twilight star wed Paul Khoury in a stunning ceremony in San Jose, CA on Friday, July 6, and we couldn’t be more excited. For the nuptials, Ashley wore an impeccable custom sheer gown embellished with flowers by Katie May, according to Brides magazine. She looked beautiful and styled her blonde tresses in loose waves. Paul looked just as incredible in a tan suit paired with a white oxford, perfect for the beachy ceremony. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE!

The wedding appeared to be a star studded affair as Liam Hemsworth, Zac Efron, Robert Pattinson, Brittany Snow, and Ashlee Simpson-Ross were all in attendance.

This story is developing…