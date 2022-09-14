Jessica Simpson Slays In Black Leather Bra & Matching Boxer Shorts For New Campaign: Photo

Jessica Simpson, 42, looks absolutely incredible in her latest social media pic. The singer posed in a black leather bra under a black leather jacket and matching shorts, in a new photo promoting her Jessica Simpson Style clothing line. She had her long blonde hair down and and paired the look with platform black boots.

Jessica also accessorized with a long necklace and silver hoop earrings. Her makeup was on point and included dark eye shadow and glossy pink lipstick. She looked as fit as could be and gave the camera a serious but confident facial expression.

“BRIGHT LIGHTS, NEON NIGHTS,” she captioned the photo. “Introducing my Fall 2022 @jessicasimpsonstyle campaign. @adamfranzino helped bring to life our vision of elegant, sophisticated styling with very a bold and intentional perspective.”

Once the photo went public, her fans were quick to comment and they all seemed to love the look. “You look great!” one fan exclaimed while another wrote that the outfit “looks so good.” A third called the photo “fun” and others left hearts to signify their support and love.

Before Jessica shared her new campaign photo, she made headlines for sharing a selfie in Aug. The snapshot showed her smiling while showing off her toned figure in a strapless bikini top and Daisy Dukes. She added several necklaces and sunglasses as a colorful stained glass window could be seen behind her. It received just as much love as her newest photo and brought on a lot of compliments from followers.

When Jessica’s not wowing with her Instagram photos, she’s spending time being a doting mom to her kids and sharing memorable moments from her family life. She recently posted a photo of her daughter Maxwell, 10, and son Ace, 9, as they posed in uniforms after their first day of school of this school year. “These two had an amazing first day of school!” she captioned the photo. “I’m so proud! Heart is full. Growin’ up and ownin’ it. Happy kiddos.”