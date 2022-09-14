Erika Jayne Claps Back At Jennifer Lawrence For Calling Her ‘Evil’: She Can Be ‘Ugly’ Too

Erika Jayne, 51, is clapping back at Jennifer Lawrence‘s recent diss about her in a big way. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on Watch What Happens Live and was asked what she thought about the 32-year-old actress calling her “evil” and saying she “needs a publicist” in an interview with Variety that was published earlier this month. “It’s easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television, but anytime that she would like to come on down and mix it up with us I’m sure that we could unmask the ugly parts of her personality as well,” the reality beauty told host Andy Cohen.

Erika’s confident response comes after Jennifer, who’s a big Real Housewives fan, made her comments at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11. She was telling Variety what her issues with the RHOBH’s most recent season was when her opinion of Erika came up. “I’s just been boring — and I think that Erika is evil? I would go as far as to say she needs a publicist like ASAP,” she said after admitting she thought the season wasn’t “great.”

It’s unclear exactly why Jennifer thinks Erika is “evil” but the Bravo regular has had her fair share of headline-making struggles in the past. She and her ex-husband Tom Girardi were accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement money from plane crash victims in 2020 but she maintained her innocence and complaints about her were dropped in 2021. There were still some RHOBH co-stars who didn’t believe her when she claimed she didn’t know what was going on with the situation and it led to a lot of drama between them.

Erika’s battle with alcohol was also a big storyline on RHOBH this year. Lisa Rinna tried to talk to her about it when the cameras were rolling and Jennifer also seemingly brought that up in her recent interview when she said the former Days of Our Lives star was trying to “look out” for Erika. Lisa called one incident of her drinking at Diana Jenkins‘ holiday party “out of control” and Erika agreed.

In addition to drinking, Erika’s admitted to having issues with her divorce from Tom, including their ongoing legal battle, and recently made headlines when she blasted her co-stars during a fight over her $750K earrings. The earrings were a gift from her now ex and her co-stars thought she should donate them to the “potential” victims allegedly robbed of settlement money by him. She disagreed and got backlash when she said that some of the alleged victims could be lying about money being stolen from them.