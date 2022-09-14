Drew Barrymore Reacts To Death Threats From ‘Selma Blair’ On Her Show: ‘I Want To Heal This Moment’

Drew Barrymore invited Selma Blair on her talk show for a powerful “healing moment” after Blair, 50, wrote about a series of “death threat” letters that were sent to Barrymore signed in her name. The Legally Blonde and Cruel Intentions star detailed the shocking incident in her book Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up, revealing that the letters in question were actually from the girlfriend of her late estranged father Elliot Beitner.

“I hear from a detective who said, ‘We know this is not you’… ‘but someone has been writing letters to Drew Barrymore, poison pen letters, signed by Selma Blair,’” she explained on the Sept. 14 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “When [my father] found out it was her, he chose her and didn’t believe me. He said, ‘No she’s not doing this, you’re also ruining her life, you put a mickey in her drink at Starbucks.’ I’m like, ‘I’m in New York, I’ve never met her,’” Selma explained.

Drew confirmed that the letters “didn’t get to me,” but learned about the incident after reading Selma’s book. “Then I received your book and then I was like, ‘F*** this, I’m going after her, I want to heal this moment,’” the Ever After actress said in an emotional moment. “Because it wasn’t real for me on my side because I would never doubt you and actually have been a total fan of yours on the side,” she added.

On Selma’s end, the incident — in addition to another — forced her to cut ties with her dad. “My whole adult life after that, once I knew it was him, I had to cut him out,” the actress, who suffers from MS, explained. Her father died in 2012 — but before his passing, “admitted” that he knew his girlfriend had written the terrible letters. Despite that, Selma and her dad “never had a real make-up.” She went on to say that, “We never really clicked. Because he did something so unthinkable to me, I would never call him Dad again, really.”

Selma also revealed that she believed her dad targeted Drew due to knowing that Selma was a huge fan of the Never Been Kissed star. “You were the girl,” she said. “That’s why the letters went to you, I assume, because he knew what you meant to me. It’s not random… You were the favorite.”