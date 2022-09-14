Bill Gates Posts Sweet Tribute For Daughter Phoebe’s 20th Birthday: ‘So Proud’

Phoebe Gates appears to still be the apple of her daddy’s eye! Bill Gates took to social media on her 20th birthday to share a tender tribute to his youngest child alongside a slide show. “One of the greatest joys of my life is watching my kids grow into amazing adults,” Bill, 66, captioned the September 14 post. “Happy Birthday, @phoebegates. I’m so proud of you.”

Pics in the short gallery included photos of Phoebe and her tech entrepreneur dad when she was a toddler, a graduation shot, and another one that appeared to be taken at a wedding. In that photo, Phoebe slayed in a deep green halter dress and high ponytail, while her wealthy dad wore a traditional black tuxedo. Two photos showed an adoring Phoebe being cradled by her dad as she smiled sweetly.

Phoebe’s mom is Bill’s ex wife Melinda Gates, 57, and she’s the youngest Gates sibling after older sister Jennifer, 26, and brother Rory, 23. The accomplished brunette beauty is studying at Stanford University and expected to graduate in 2025.

Of late, she’s also been coming into her own as she steps onto red carpets with increasing frequency, shares stunning photos, and posts strong political statements with her 160k followers! She was seen rocking an absolutely stunning metallic Fendace gown at the Time 100 Gala in June alongside her dad. “So honored to attend #Time100 with my dad,” she captioned a short collections of event pics on June 9. “I felt so inspired by all these change-makers. Glad @simuliu finally got my dad to try bubble tea.”

She also posted about feeling “beautiful on my period” alongside a pic wearing a revealing crop top on September 9, and back in June slammed the controversial Roe V Wade decision while rocking a tiny bikini.

“I’m not shy about my body and/or telling you to keep your bans off of it,” she captioned a stunning Instagram pic of herself wearing a white halter string bikini. “Every person deserves access to sexual and reproductive health care. Right now, the Supreme Court is prepared to end the constitutional right to abortion. Join me and millions of other women in our fight for this basic human right. @PlannedParenthood #BansOffOurBodies,” Phoebe concluded the June 16 post.