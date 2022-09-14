Recently Retired Allyson Felix Praises Serena Williams & Advises Her To ‘Soak It All In’: ‘She’s Been A Gift’

Allyson Felix is praising fellow GOAT, Serena Williams, following her retirement, just one month after the track star announced her own step back from her sport.

By:
September 14, 2022 1:56PM EDT
Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 150m dash at the Weltklasse Zürich Inspiration Games at Mt. San Antonio College, in Walnut, Calif. Athletes competed from seven different locations around the world USA Weltklasse Remote Athletics, Walnut, United States - 09 Jul 2020
Allyson Felix finishes second during a semi-final in the women's 200-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, in Eugene, OreUS Track Trials Athletics, Eugene, United States - 25 Jun 2021
The United States team of Allyson Felix, Wilbert London, Michael Cherry and Courtney Okolo pose after winning the gold medal in the mixed 4x400 meter relay race at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, QatarAthletics Worlds, Doha, Qatar - 29 Sep 2019
Image Credit: Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/Dubreuil Corinne/ABACA/Shutterstock

Serena Williams took her final bow at what she said will be her last professional tennis competition on September 2nd, 2022. The 23-time Grand Slam winner captivated fans and drew scores of celebrities and record-breaking viewers to Arthur Ashe Stadium during her epic run, but ultimately lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round. Recently retired track star and Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix gushed over Serena’s incredible career and shared her advice for the athlete now that she has a bunch of free time (not really, though). “I hope she just soaks it all in!” the 11-time Olympic medalist told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “We were all watching and just celebrating this incredible career as she moves towards other passions in her life. She’s been a gift and to myself and to so many other people, and I just hope that she really really enjoys it.”

Serena Williams at her final match at the US Open. (Dubreuil Corinne/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Allyson, 36, announced her retirement before the 2024 Olympics in Paris, running her final race in the city where she grew up on Sunday, August 7. “My dream scenario would be to run in my hometown, on the streets. I think that would be the coolest thing ever,” Felix told her partners at Athleta at the time. “A lot of friends and family, they’ve never been able to see me run in person. You know, there’s not meets here anymore. I thought that this was a perfect full circle moment to just have a celebration.” As the most decorate sprinter in US history, the mother of one postponed her retirement briefly, after coaches asked her return to the world championships to race in the preliminaries of the women’s 4×400 in July.

“I think it still hasn’t quite hit me yet. But I’m just really enjoying a little more family time,” Allyson told HL following her final run. “Eating some of my favorite things that I haven’t been able to eat, and recovering my body from all of it. It’s been really nice, but you know, a lot of things on the horizon as well!

Allyson Felix. (John G Mabanglo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The sprinter admitted that she “knew” it was time to retire because she “felt fulfilled” in her career. “I felt like I was able to do a lot of things that I wanted to, accomplish a lot of goals and, this past season, I really felt for the first time that I wasn’t sure if I had any more to give,” she explained. “I absolutely love competing. I love all of it, and I know I’m going to miss it so much, but it felt like it was the right time. I knew that there are other projects that I wanted to do, and I felt like it was time to step away and move towards those things.”

One of those projects includes Allyson’s recent partnership with Clorox! Back-to-school season brings a host of new germs into the home, and with Allyson’s 3-year-old daughter Camryn ready for the new year, she is spreading the news about how to protect the whole family from getting sick this fall with Clorox. “I’m super proud to partner with Clorox and to help parents start the school year off in a clean way,” Allyson told HL. “We can’t afford to be stopped by the common cold or flu, so I’m really excited to help parents have an unstoppable year.”

