Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination

Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.

“Proud of you @yungmiami305 Shawty Wop!!!! On your BET Hip Hop Award nomination for Best Hip Hop Platform!” Diddy wrote. “You out here F*ckin Shit Up!!!! Love 🖤✨💫 @revolttv … I TOLD YOU! 😘 #CareshaPlease,” he added. Miami responded to her beau and thanked him for his kind words, writing, “Thank you Papi 🫶🏾❤️🥰.”

Diddy confirmed his relationship with Miami when the couple sat down on the June 9 episode of Miami’s Caresha Please podcast. “We’re dating. We go have dates. We’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times,” he said to Miami. Diddy also told the City Girls rapper that she’s “one of the realest people” he’s ever met. “You’re a great mother and a great friend. We just have a good time,” he also told her.

Rumors that Diddy and Miami were dating first started when they were spotted holding hands at a birthday party for Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas in Atlanta, GA last summer. Miami also peaked interest when she shared a video of herself sitting on the talented artist’s lap while sipping a bottle of tequila. Around the same time, Diddy also told Vanity Fair that he was “the happiest” he’s ever been. “I laugh the most, I smile the most, I breathe the most,” he said.

At the 2022 BET Awards in June, Miami was in the audience as Diddy received the Lifetime Achievement Award. She held up a sign that read “GO PAPI!” Strangely, Diddy thanked his ex Cassie Ventura, 36, in his acceptance speech. Diddy and Cassie dated from 2007 to 2018.