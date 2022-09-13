Devon Sawa Gushes That Christina Ricci’s Success Makes Him ‘Smile’ 27 Years After Last Film Together

Christina Ricci, 42, had an old friend supporting her from afar at the 2022 Emmy Awards, where she was nominated for her role in Yellowjackets. Christina’s former Casper co-star, Devon Sawa, 44, shared a photo of the actress on the red carpet to Twitter and gushed over her success. Devon played the human version of the iconic ghost who romances 13-year-old Kat Harvey, played by Christina, in the beloved 1995 film.

Devon’s message to Christina read, “Makes me smile seeing how good she’s doing. What a star.” He included a picture of Christina on the red carpet dressed in a gorgeous sequin dress with hues of gold. Christina styled her hair in a blunt bob at the star-studded event.

Sadly, Christina didn’t win Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at this year’s Emmys. That honor went to Ozark star Julia Garner for the third time. Christina was nominated for her performance in Yellowjackets, where she plays the adult version of Misty Quigley opposite Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress.

Devon and Christina did two movies together in 1995: Casper and the coming-of-age dramedy Now and Then. In May 2020, Devon celebrated the 25th anniversary of Casper by recognizing how the actress positively influenced his career. “Christina Ricci is a HUGE talent and played a big part in me getting the role and then went on to recommend me for Now And Then. I owe her the world. #casper,” he wrote on Twitter.

There were rumors that Christina and Devon hooked up when they shot Casper and Now and Then as teenagers. But Devon finally shot down those rumors in 2016. “That story of all the Now and Then girls fighting over me was a little blown out of proportion. Someone had written that me and Christina had a thing, which wasn’t true. We were all so young and so innocent,” he told US Weekly.