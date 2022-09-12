Christina Ricci Wows In A Shimmering Sequin Gown At The Emmys

Sorry, Misty Quigley. It’s all about Christina Ricci tonight. The Yellowjackets star graced us with her presence at the 2022 Emmy Awards and wowed in a dress that was covered in sequins. When she stepped into the light, the dress shimmered with hues of gold.

The actress accessorized with a matching clutch. She styled her hair in a blunt bob. Christina brought her fashion A-game on Emmys night!

Christina is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her incredible performance in Showtime’s Yellowjackets. Christina plays the adult version of Misty Quigley. Misty and members of the Yellowjackets team survived for nearly 2 years in the Canadian wilderness after their plane crashed on the way to a tournament.

It’s been 25 years and the Yellowjackets are still dealing with the repercussions of what happened. Misty is very clever, and she’s not afraid to get some blood on her hands. The show is currently filming season 2.

This marks Christina’s first Emmy nomination since 2006. She was previously nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in an episode of Grey’s Anatomy season 2. Christina’s co-star Melanie Lynskey is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The show also landed the coveted Outstanding Drama Series nomination.

In addition to Yellowjackets season 2, Christina will also be appearing in the upcoming Wednesday Addams series on Netflix. Christina notably played the beloved character in Addams Family films in the 1990s. For the Netflix series, Jenna Ortega is stepping into the role of Wednesday.

“I was really flattered to be asked and to be asked by Tim [Burton],” she recently told Variety. “It’s nice to be a part of this next iteration of that character. It’s fun to watch and it’s fun to see other people’s takes on things and what they put of themselves into something like that.”