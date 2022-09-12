‘HSMTMTS’ Finale Preview: Carlos Tackles A ‘Frozen’ Classic As Nini Watches On

Summer may be coming to an end, but not for Olaf! Carlos takes on the role of the lovable snowman in Shallow Lake’s production of Frozen in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series finale, airing September 14.

Carlos, donning the adorable Olaf costume, shows off those vocal skills singing “In Summer.” Miss Jenn and Big Red are enjoying the performance in the audience. Nini watches proudly from the back of the room.

Everything has been leading up to this moment for E.J. The director is working behind the scenes to make sure Carlos can move around the stage effectively since his costume doesn’t allow for any walking action.

HollywoodLife previously spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Frankie A. Rodriguez about season 3, and he teased a very memorable finale. He revealed that “there are surprise appearances, there are surprise performances, there our surprise costumes. Of course, it can’t all go right. There has to be some drama somewhere, so I think people can expect a lot of surprises.”

The HSMTMTS season 3 finale is airing just after exciting news about season 4 was revealed at the D23 Expo. After a game-changing summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High for another school year.

They’ll be preparing a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year. However, there’s a twist. On their first day back, the principal announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie on location at their beloved high school, and our Wildcats will be playing featured extras in the movie.

Could this be why original High School Musical cast members like Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens were seen outside of East High earlier this year? Time will tell! All we know is that season 4 is going to be all kinds of epic.