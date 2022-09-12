Ben Stiller & Gorgeous Daughter Ella, 20, Walk Red Carpet Together At 2022 Emmy Awards

Ben Stiller has a special date for the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards: his daughter, Ella! The 56-year-old actor looked dapper in a classic black and white tuxedo completed with a bowtie for the Sept. 12 event, while Ella, 20, dressed to the nines in a floor-length black gown that featured spaghetti straps, a V-neck, and a super high slit on her left leg. His daughter came to support Ben at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles as he awaits to see who wins the category for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, as he’s nominated for his Apple TV+ show Severance.

Ben opened up about working on the drama mystery show in August and revealed he used Ella and her 17-year-old brother, Quinlin, as testers to see if he was heading in the right direction with the series. “My kids were sort of the first test screening for me in terms of when I was editing episodes. I would show them and they started to get into it,” he told PEOPLE. “I showed them at different times, but it was fun to have them as kind of a focus group to see what they reacted to.” He added, “It was good. It was fun to share it with them.”

Ben shares his two children with his wife Christine Taylor, who he reconciled with at the beginning of the year after four years of separation. The pair gave their love another chance during the pandemic after they moved in together. “We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that,” he told Esquire in February. “It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”

Ben and Christine, 51, were most recently seen together at the US Open on Sept. 3 where they sat in the stands to watch Rafael Nadal’s match against Richard Gasquet. The spouses originally married in 2000 and announced their split in 2017.

Ben has some stiff competition at the 2022 Emmys and is up against Jason Bateman for Ozark, Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game, Mark Mylod, Succession, Cathy Yan for Succession, Lorene Scafaria for Succession, and Karyn Kusama for Yellowjackets. However, he likely feels like a winner having his daughter by his side and his wife supporting him from afar.