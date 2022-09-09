Paulina Porizkova, 57, Stuns In Thong Bikini As She Says She ‘Doesn’t Feel Old’: Photo

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova clapped back yet again at the haters who populate her social media feed with ageist comments.

September 9, 2022 11:23PM EDT
Paulina Porizkova
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Paulina Porizkova simply isn’t sorry for enjoying her body. The supermodel, 57, took to Twitter with another cheeky post dismissing ageist haters and trolls. In the photo, which she posted September 9, Paulina faced away from the camera while rocking a print thong bikini in a relaxed pose. She stood, leaning against a column on a summer porch while looking up at the blue sky. “Troll bait: a 57-year-old woman in a bikini,” she captioned the alluring pic. “Who’s not at all feeling #oldandugly Sorry/not sorry trolls!” 

Some of the model’s 110K followers took to the comments section to react. “Paulina has every right to post pictures that make her feel good,” wrote one follower, in part. “You go @paulinaporizkov, and do what makes you happy.” Another commented, “You’re fantastic and always have been,” alongside an image of an iconic poster of Paulina in a black one piece suit. “My BF in 1989 had this poster on his wall and I remember wondering how a woman could be so beautiful.” 

She also posted the jaw dropping pic on her Instagram account, where she shared a much more lengthy sentiment. “Let’s talk a moment about celebrity narcissism – of which I’m as guilty as anyone,” she admitted in the post. “Is it that narcissists are inherently drawn to a life in the spotlight- or that the spotlight creates them? Speaking from experience: if you have any inclinations towards it, the spotlight will not only suit you but can also support it like nothing else.” The post continued on to make a fascinating point about what she hoped to achieve with the provocative image.

Paulina Porzikova beach
Paulina Porizkova on the beach (BACKGRID)

But not all the reactions were positive, and as if to prove Paulina’s point, some of the comments were volatile. Still, the stunning beauty seems unfazed. Earlier this spring, she took to Instagram to express similar sentiments and call out the haters. “Here’s a good follower comment- echoing a few others,” she captioned another April 29 bikini post. “A woman of 57 is ‘too old’ to pose in a bikini – no matter what she looks like. Because ‘Old’ is ‘Ugly’. I get comments like these every time I post a photo of my body. This is the ageist shaming that sets my teeth on edge. Older men are distinguished, older women are ugly.”

She completed the post by pointing out that, “To perceive beauty you have to be able to SEE. This is why I believe we get more beautiful with age. We have earned our beauty, we understand what it is, and we can see it so much better. There is no such thing as ugly and old. Only shortsighted and ignorant.”

