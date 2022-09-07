Jamie Lynn Spears To Test Survival Skills In Reality Series ‘Special Forces’ With Kate Gosselin

Jamie Lynn Spears is set for reality TV stardom! The sister of Britney Spears, 31, will co-star in FOX’s upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, in which the network says stars will engage in “some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.” Per PEOPLE, the Zoey 101 star will appear alongside entertainment industry mainstays Hannah Brown of The Bachelorette, Melanie (Mel B) Brown of the Spice Girls, Kate Gosselin of Jon & Kate Plus 8, Kenya Moore of Real Housewives of Atlanta, R & B star Montell Jordan, Beverley Mitchell of 7th Heaven, and MTV’s Dr. Drew Pinsky.

Several athletes will be competing as well, including Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin, NFL star Danny Amendola, Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, former LA Dodger/MLB star Mike Piazza, and former soccer star Carli Lloyd. In a class by himself in the cast is former Trump aid Anthony Scaramucci.

Per PEOPLE, the show won’t eliminate contestants based on anything other than sheer survival skills, so their grit and strength will be on the line. “Special Forces: The Ultimate Test puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen. In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength,” said FOX’s President of Alternative Entertainment & Specials Rob Wade, according to the magazine. “It’s an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world, and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities.”

Former special forces operatives Jason “Foxy” Fox, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Rudy Reyes, and Remi Adeleke will reportedly lead the 16 co-stars in grueling training exercises designed to test their limits. Only a potential injury, failure (forfeit) or being forced out by agents will end their run on the brutal reality series. The show is produced by Minnow Films, and is set to premiere in January of 2023.