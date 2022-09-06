Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands As They Arrive At Germany Event

While arriving at an event for the Invictus Games in Germany on Sept. 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had huge smiles plastered on their faces as they held hands.

By:
September 6, 2022 9:46AM EDT
prince harry meghan markle
View gallery
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Dusseldorf Invictus Games One Year to Go event, Germany - 06 Sep 2022
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R) and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations for the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 18 July 2022. Nelson Mandela International Day is observed on 18 July every year. Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit United Nations to mark Nelson Mandela Day, New York, USA - 18 Jul 2022
Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the picture perfect couple as they arrived at the Invictus Games One Year To Go event in Germany on Sept. 6. The two arrived at the celebration holding hands, with Meghan gazing lovingly at Harry. She looked simple, but sophisticated, in her high-waisted, belted pants and tight white halter top. Meghan’s sleek look was complete with her hair in a low bun and simple, diamond earrings. Meanwhile, Harry was dapper as ever in his grey suit.

prince harry meghan marlke
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Germany. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

The couple, who currently live in California, returned overseas for some work obligations over Labor Day weekend. On Sept. 5, they attended the One Young World summit, where Meghan was the keynote speaker. She stunned in a red jumpsuit at the event, and delivered an inspiring message to the crowd in attendance. Harry was by her side for the Manchester event, marking the pair’s first return to the United Kingdom since Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

Meghan and Harry’s European tour will continue after the Invictus Games event, when they head back to the U.K. for the WellChild Awards on Sept. 8. Their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet ,1, do not appear to have joined them for the travels this time around. However, during the reunion with Harry’s family in June, Lilibet was introduced to her grandfather (Prince Charles) and great-grandmother (Queen Elizabeth II) for the first time.

prince harry meghan markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Invictus Games event. (Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Harry has had a bit of a strained relationship with his brother, Prince William, and father, Prince Charles, since he and Meghan decided to step down from their royal duties and move to America in Jan. 2020. Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview in March 2021 with Oprah Winfrey about life in the royal family further increased the tension. The men have been working on building back their relationship, but do not appear to have spent any time together amidst Harry and Meghan’s latest Europe visit.

More From Our Partners

ad