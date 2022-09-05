Kris Jenner Shows Kylie How To Make The Perfect Martini Ahead Of Their New Makeup Collab: Watch

Kris Jenner, 66, showed off her cocktail-making skills when she taught Kylie Jenner, 25, how to make a martini, in the latter’s latest TikTok video. The mother and daughter are set to release a makeup collaboration through Kylie Cosmetics and showed off stylish outfits while mixing their drinks, in the new clip, which promoted the collection. Kris wore a multi-colored dress and sunglasses while Kylie wore a sleeveless black dress.

@kyliejenner can’t wait for you guys to see the new kris collection coming soon @kyliecosmetics ♬ original sound – Kylie Jenner

“The Kris collection round two comes out really soon, so in honor of that me and Kris Jenner are making some martinis tonight,” Kylie wrote in the caption for the video. Kris started off by explaining the “technique” to making her perfect drink as she mixed ice in a shaker with Belvedere vodka before adding two olives. “Shaken not stirred,” the doting mom reminded her youngest daughter as she shook the cocktails for a few seconds.

After Kylie spills some of the liquid, Kris takes over and pours it in the martini glasses. “Cheers!” Kylie says before taking a sip of the delicious-looking drink. The cocktail making moment proved to be a success as they both seemed to enjoy the results.

Kris and Kylie’s latest TikTok video comes after Kylie first announced their makeup collaboration by posting a gorgeous photo of herself holding one of the cocktails. Her full lips were on full display and she looked confident in a fancy black outfit and large black hat. “Kris Collection round 2 (martini emoji) 9.14,” she captioned the snapshot.

Kris and Kylie first launched a lip collection together back in 2018. It was called the Momager collection and included a pressed powder face palette, pressed powder eyeshadow palette, 12 neutral-to-cool-tones and the Give Me A Kiss Bullet lipstick with a matching lip liner. Since Kylie is known for often collaborating with family members for her makeup brand, her latest collection with Kris isn’t too much of a surprise, and is already getting a lot of exciting comments. “Can’t wait,” one fan wrote about the collab while another called the upcoming line “epic.”