Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo

Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.

Katie wore a light red short-sleeved top, a long denim skirt, and red flat shoes as she carried a blue duffel bag over one shoulder and a sweatshirt in one hand. Suri donned a white short-sleeved top, denim jeans, and white sneakers as she carried a white suitcase. Katie had her hair up and topped her look off with sunglasses while her mini-me had her hair down.

Before Katie and Suri made headlines with their latest outing, they did so when Katie revealed the sweet way they spent quarantine together during COVID’s peak. “I painted, we had a sewing machine so we were making quilts, we were cooking; we were on a perpetual vacation,” she told Amazing magazine for their latest issue. “We were also on a lake and there was a hammock, so I would wake up, sew, have coffee, take a nap on the hammock.”

“Oh and, by the way, I have to throw this in; we were staying by a lake, so we probably watched Dirty Dancing 10 times,” the proud mother added. “Let me tell you, I danced to it in the living room and it still holds up. It was fun.”

The former Dawson’s Creek star also credited those types of uplifting movies helping her through the pandemic. “I am hopeful and I am a bit of a romantic in life, and I like movies that have kindness in them or at least that’s where I am right now while we’re still in the pandemic,” she explained. “For storytelling it’s cool to see characters struggle but find something. I think that’s true to life. I wanna believe that, anyway.”