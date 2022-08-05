Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo

'90s chic! Suri Cruise looked just like her gorgeous mom Katie as she went for a casual stroll with a gal pal.

By:
August 5, 2022 4:31PM EDT
Katie Holmes, Suri CruiseAmerican Ballet Theater Spring Gala, Inside, New York, USA - 21 May 2018
Suri Cruise heads to lunch with a friend in New York City Pictured: Suri Cruise Ref: SPL5330873 050822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - There is nothing more enjoyable than taking your adorable puppy to a nice walk in the New York City neighborhoods, and Suri Cruise knows it! Pictured here while out with her pooch during a morning stroll in the Big Apple. Pictured: Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 19 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.

The teen is looking so much like her gorgeous mom Katie Holmes, 43, with her brunette hair and features! Suri is Katie’s only daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 60, from their six year marriage. The A-Listers tied the knot in 2006 after a brief whirlwind romance, but split in 2012.

Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com

Earlier this week, Suri stepped out in another simple white dress. The boho chic number was also perfect for the humid NYC weather, which was hitting the 90s just a few days ago. She added a dash of color to the look with a cool pair of bright blue high-top sneakers by Converse. Hanging onto her phone, she turned the streets of the city into her very own runway as she strolled with confidence.

Suri has been spending more and more time out solo as she’s getting older. The teenager, who attends an elite Manhattan private school, seems to be an expert at getting around the city she’s called home for over a decade. Last month, she was spotted in the trendy Flatiron District as she and a blonde pal checked out the immersive Harry Potter New York store. The store retails all sorts of merchandise from the Wizarding World (including attire from all four Hogwarts Houses), and also includes 3D experiences and a popular non-alcoholic Butterbeer Bar. Suri and her friend beelined right for the sweet treat, opting for the soft serve ice cream which they enjoyed outdoors.

