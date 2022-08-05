Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo

Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.

The teen is looking so much like her gorgeous mom Katie Holmes, 43, with her brunette hair and features! Suri is Katie’s only daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 60, from their six year marriage. The A-Listers tied the knot in 2006 after a brief whirlwind romance, but split in 2012.

Earlier this week, Suri stepped out in another simple white dress. The boho chic number was also perfect for the humid NYC weather, which was hitting the 90s just a few days ago. She added a dash of color to the look with a cool pair of bright blue high-top sneakers by Converse. Hanging onto her phone, she turned the streets of the city into her very own runway as she strolled with confidence.

View Related Gallery Suri Cruise Then & Now: Photos Of Katie Holmes & Tom Cruise's Daughter Suri Cruise heads to lunch with a friend in New York City

Suri has been spending more and more time out solo as she’s getting older. The teenager, who attends an elite Manhattan private school, seems to be an expert at getting around the city she’s called home for over a decade. Last month, she was spotted in the trendy Flatiron District as she and a blonde pal checked out the immersive Harry Potter New York store. The store retails all sorts of merchandise from the Wizarding World (including attire from all four Hogwarts Houses), and also includes 3D experiences and a popular non-alcoholic Butterbeer Bar. Suri and her friend beelined right for the sweet treat, opting for the soft serve ice cream which they enjoyed outdoors.