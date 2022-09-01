Kelsea Ballerini Posts 1st Photo After Divorce Filing: ‘Right Where I’m Am With What I Have’

Kelsea Ballerini gave an update on her condition on Aug. 31, two days after the “Heartfirst” singer announced that she and Morgan Evans were ending their five-year marriage. In an Instagram post, Kelsea, 28, sat on what appeared to be a mountaintop, the sun glowing behind her head as she gazed out upon the landscape. “right where i’m at with what i have,” she captioned the inspirational shot, which garnished love in the comments section. “And we are all so proud of you,” wrote Carly Pearce. Lindsay Ell left a string of red heart emojis, while Taylor Young dotted their message with two white hearts.

The message comes less than a week after Kelsea filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her split from Morgan, 37. On Aug. 29, Kelsea posted a message to her Instagram Story that formally announced the breakup. “I am going through a divorce,” she wrote. “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that has ultimately come to an end.”

Kelsea added that she felt “extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.” She asked for patience and courtesy from the public, noting that both she and Morgan are “fragile” following the split and are “actively healing and showing up the best we can.”

Right after Kelsea posted her message, Morgan shared one of his own. “I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise, but sadly it is not,” he wrote.

The former couple first met in 2016 when they co-hosted an award show in his native Australia. By December of that year, a ring was on her finger, and the two wed in Mexico soon after that. While the following years were full of wedded bliss and public outings, fans began to speculate about a split in the summer of 2022, after there had been fewer and fewer social media posts showing them together. When it seemed that Kelsea wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in some online photos, speculation of a split went into overdrive.

Kelsea’s September is going to be busy. On the 23rd, she will release her eagerly-awaited fourth studio album, SUBJECT TO CHANGE. It’s her first full-length album since releasing kelsea in 2020, and the stripped-down follow-up ballerini soon after. She’s also kicking off The Heartfirst Tour, a 10-night intimate run that kicks off with a show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. From there, she’ll visit Boston, Washington D.C., Denver, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and a handful of other dates (click here for more details.) It’s definitely a season of “change” for Ms. Ballerini.