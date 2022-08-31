Nikki Bella Slays White Crop Top, Skirt & ‘Wife’ Hair Clip After Marrying Artem In Paris: Photos

“Slowly going to give you all that Paris content,” Nikki Bella captioned a photo posted to her Instagram Story on Aug. 30, a day after Nikki, 38, and Artem Chigvintsev confirmed that they got married while in the French capital. While the whole nuptials will be shown in a four-part miniseries titled Nikki Bella Says I Do, the former WWE Superstar gave fans a preview with her IG Stories. In a series of photos, Nikki posed in a white outfit (presumably from Revolve, since she tagged them in a photo) that featured a bustier top, a cropped jacket, and a matching skirt – with pockets!

Nikki also tagged makeup artist Eileen Sandoval and hairstylist Anne Catherine Sak, who put the hair clip reading “WIFE” in Nikki’s brunette locks. The Bella twin paired the look with some thigh-high boots and stunning jewelry. “Goodness, Paris is a part of me,” she said, reflecting on how her quest for true romance has led her to the City of Love.

Artem, 40, and Nikki confirmed their marriage on Aug. 29, with the latter posting a shot of her with the Dancing With The Stars alum in Paris. “We said I DO,” she captioned the pic, adding how she and Artem “can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all” in her upcoming special event. “We both can’t stop smiling I never want this feeling to end. I will love you forever and ever Mr. Chigvintsev,” she added.

The couple – who first met on Dancing with the Stars in 2017 before reuniting a year after her split from John Cena in 2018 – got engaged at the tail end of 2019. I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!” Nikki posted to Instagram on Jan. 3, 2020. The couple had to postpone their marriage plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and during that waiting period, she gave birth to their son, Matteo.

What could be next for Mrs. Chigvintsev? She might give Matteo, 2, a baby sister. “I told Artem,” Nikki said during an Oct. 2021 episode of The Bellas Podcast, “‘When I’m 39, if we feel so great in life and comfortable, and you really want to try and have a little girl or just another one, and I feel that it’s right as well, we can do that.’ I would like, if we did have a second, [to have it] right at 40 or right before 40.” For those counting, Nikki’s birthday is November 21.